Mnangagwa's daughter arrested for illegal mining in Mazowe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's daughter was reportedly detained at Mazowe police station after it emerged that she was part of the rampant illegal mining.Chido Mnangagwa who is one of ED's children is being sucked in corrupt mining deals and is reported to have been nabbed for riverbed mining with highly placed sources saying the call was made by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga though the case was later swept under the carpet.According to the source, the arrest of Chido came a few days after Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe and Mines Minister Winston Chitando toured the Mazowe River area to assess the state of illegal mining activities by the Chinese."Chido who is ED's daughter was arrested earlier this week (Monday) for her involvement in riverbed mining activities together with one of ED's motorcade biker.The directive is said to have been made by VP Chiwenga," the source said"The arrest came a few days after Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe, minister of mines Winston Chitando and police Commissioner Mahoya paid a visit to Mazowe to assess illegal mining activities in the area.The arrest which was more of a warning has since been shrouded and swept under the carpet," added the source.Efforts to get a comment from both Mnangagwa's daughter and the police were futile.However, Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has since directed the closure of about four mines in the province due to illegal mining activities.This is not the first time that ED's children have been accused of illegal mining since Collins Mnangagwa is alleged to be closely connected to the corrupt Jumbo Mine.