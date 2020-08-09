Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean 'robber' murdered in Mozambique

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
A suspected Zimbabwean robber who allegedly pounced on a Mozambican homestead on a robbing spree was gruesomely murdered on Monday.

The now-deceased Nyasha Chibwe's body was transported to Mvurwi at his parents' home after it was reportedly dumped at the border in Chidodo by his assailants.

Sources familiar with the incident allege Chibwe fatally shot one of the Mozambican nationals in a foiled robbery and scores of people chased after him before assaulting him with machetes.

When Bulawayo24.com visited Chibwe homestead this afternoon burial arrangements were being planned.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days