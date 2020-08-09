Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chombo trial postponed pending challenge

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The trial of former Cabinet minister Ignatius Chombo on corruption and fraud charges has been postponed to October 30 to allow the Supreme Court to rule on his challenge against dismissal of his application for permanent stay of prosecution.

Chombo is contesting a High Court decision dismissing his application to stop the proceedings at the magistrate's court. Harare regional magistrate Mr Trynos Utahwashe last week postponed the trial to allow the Supreme Court to rule on the case.

In one of the cases, it is being alleged that on October 1, 2005, Chombo hatched a plan to defraud the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) under its "Other Crops and Livestock Support Facility".

Chombo allegedly applied for a loan amounting to $14 billion, which was to be repaid within 18 months and indicated his address as Allen Grange Farm, Rafingora. Chombo misrepresented that he was going to use the loan to buy agricultural equipment.

The equipment included a 30-tonne lorry valued at $2 billion, 30-tonne truck valued at $1.5 billion, 200hp tractor four-wheel drive valued at $2.5 billion, combine harvester valued at $5 billion, 52-dish roam disc valued at $1 billion, nine-row monosem planter valued at $1.2 billion, 2x500kg chicken feed mixer valued at $8 million.

The court heard Chombo imported various motor vehicles, including a Toyota Hilux Vigo for his stepdaughter, which was delivered to 222 Samora Machel Avenue, Harare.

Meanwhile, the court has deferred to October 30 another case in which Chombo is jointly charged with ex-Zanu-PF youth leaders Kudzanayi Chipanga, Innocent Hamandishe and Mathew Mleya.

In that case, the State alleges that between December 8 and 13, 2017, the three connived to wear ruling party regalia emblazoned with President Mnangagwa's initials ED although they had been expelled from Zanu-PF.

They took photographs of themselves while wearing the regalia, including hats with an embroidered Zanu-PF flag, inscribed "ED" and "Kutonga Kwaro". The court heard that the four then posted the said photographs on social media.

According to the State, the Zanu-PF leadership saw this as a nuisance.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ramaphosa's sealed CR17 records create fertile ground for corruption

16 mins ago | 36 Views

MDC bigwigs desert Sikhala

21 mins ago | 258 Views

Siwela demands US$100bn Gukurahundi genocide compensation

26 mins ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwean teen soccer player shot dead in SA

27 mins ago | 100 Views

Political reforms will solve legitimacy crisis

28 mins ago | 32 Views

An MDC govt around 2025

28 mins ago | 72 Views

Chamisa mounts diplomatic offensive on Mnangagwa

30 mins ago | 172 Views

Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl' accused of breaching protocol

31 mins ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe hopes fade under Mnangagwa

32 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe hopes fade under Mnangagwa

34 mins ago | 34 Views

'Zimbabweans must reclaim country from maniacs'

35 mins ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe's Economic Freedom Fighters plots Beitbridge border blockade

36 mins ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe's health sector will never be same again, says Chiwenga

37 mins ago | 110 Views

Tsholotsho retail complex destroyed by fire

37 mins ago | 41 Views

Botswana opposition leader chides Zanu-PF

38 mins ago | 92 Views

'State, judiciary colluding to hide Chin'ono remand abuse'

38 mins ago | 213 Views

Man hangs self over food

40 mins ago | 128 Views

ZimRights challenges Mnangagwa's curfew

40 mins ago | 93 Views

SA lawyers sing for their supper against Mnangagwa

41 mins ago | 164 Views

Bail hearing for MDC youth leader deferred

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Africans should interfere in Zimbabwe politics, says Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl'

1 hr ago | 317 Views

Police dismiss Jonathan Moyo lies

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Mhlahlandlela Govt Complex closed

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Zanu-PF hails SA envoys

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Chiwenga tells farmers to 'utilise land or lose it'

1 hr ago | 161 Views

'SA envoys not obliged to meet political parties'

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Police act on fake roadblocks

1 hr ago | 148 Views

18 more die of Covid-19

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwean 'robber' murdered in Mozambique

10 hrs ago | 4596 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter arrested for illegal mining in Mazowe

12 hrs ago | 12039 Views

Mnangagwa donates one million bricks

13 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Trip by South African envoys to Zimbabwe was a waste of jet fuel

13 hrs ago | 3189 Views

Zimbabwe economic reforms charms top economists

15 hrs ago | 3203 Views

Zimbabwe at crossroads - The new Zimbabwe we crave for

15 hrs ago | 1696 Views

Jonathan Moyo's 'false' claims rubbished

16 hrs ago | 4017 Views

Ramaphosa's emissaries will return to Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 3521 Views

Biti's aides sue police for $2 million

16 hrs ago | 1104 Views

BCC pleased with BF progress

16 hrs ago | 636 Views

Man found dead along highway

16 hrs ago | 2011 Views

Man murders wife, hangs self

16 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Please help Siza Khoza's son

16 hrs ago | 1599 Views

Ramaphosa should travel to Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 400 Views

Chin'ono bail hearing to proceed in secret

16 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Court bars journalists, lawyers from attending Hopewell Chin'ono's hearing

16 hrs ago | 1422 Views

The reason why the special envoy from South Africa snubed the opposition revealed

16 hrs ago | 1158 Views

BREAKING: Islamic terrorists defeat Zimbabwe contract killer in Mozambique

16 hrs ago | 3876 Views

4 Hobbies that come with risks you need to manage

17 hrs ago | 502 Views

FULL TEXT: July Moyo gives villagers 4 months to leave Hwange

17 hrs ago | 3408 Views

Cyril Ramphosa ordered to lift alcohol ban

18 hrs ago | 1672 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days