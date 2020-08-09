Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF hails SA envoys

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE visit to Zimbabwe by three South African envoys helped put to rest social media propaganda from the country's detractors that there is a crisis in Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu has said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sent a three-member delegation headed by former South African Minister of Safety and Security Dr Sydney Mufamadi which met with President Mnangagwa at State House early this week.

In an interview, Dr Mpofu said the visit of the three envoys, who included former Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete and former South Africa's Minister of Public Service and Administration Advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi, was proof of the deep-rooted fraternal spirit shared in the region.

"The visit is proof of the deep-rooted fraternal spirit we share in the region, it should not be misconstrued as an effort to compliment the widespread polemic and rehearsed concerns by the opposition and its cronies on social-media under the Zimbabwean Lives Matter banner," he said.

"Our maxims of diplomatic interaction in the SADC are not hashtag-triggered. It must be noted that the intended point of the envoy's intervention was not in sync with our political reality and the envoy was adequately briefed to this effect.

"The coming of the envoy helped to correct propaganda by perennial conveners of the 'crisis-narrative' in Zimbabwe'. The absence of the falsely postured political crisis in Zimbabwe is enough for the region through South-Africa to be guided accordingly about the current political stability in Zimbabwe.

"To us, the envoy is essential as it would adequately bring factual traction to our reality which has been distorted to compensate for the dismal failure of the 31 July organised protests."

Dr Mpofu dismissed as characteristic falsehoods of the opposition that the envoys snubbed them or that the ruling party stopped the envoys from meeting them.

Former Liberation Movements (FLM), Dr Mpofu said, were aware of the threats posed by the neo-colonialist elements who wanted to push for regime change in the region using social media to cause despondency.

"We are in regular contacts in the SADC and beyond," he said.

"In the SADC, we have a body of FLMs which attends to such matters. In as much as we need to set the record straight on this issue, our fellow liberation movements are aware of such neo-colonial projects across the continent.

"The perennial threat of neo-colonial infiltration resides at the centre of what we should be grappling with. As it stands, the false alarms of the Zimbabwean crisis substantiate the urgency for FLMs to be resolute in confronting the antagonists of our liberation."

Zimbabwe has been under attack from the country's detractors who have been on a social media campaign, using doctored images and others from other countries to paint a picture of gloom and doom just to derail positive strides that are being made by the Second Republic in improving the economy.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ramaphosa's sealed CR17 records create fertile ground for corruption

16 mins ago | 36 Views

MDC bigwigs desert Sikhala

21 mins ago | 259 Views

Siwela demands US$100bn Gukurahundi genocide compensation

26 mins ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwean teen soccer player shot dead in SA

27 mins ago | 100 Views

Political reforms will solve legitimacy crisis

28 mins ago | 32 Views

An MDC govt around 2025

28 mins ago | 73 Views

Chamisa mounts diplomatic offensive on Mnangagwa

30 mins ago | 172 Views

Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl' accused of breaching protocol

31 mins ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe hopes fade under Mnangagwa

32 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe hopes fade under Mnangagwa

34 mins ago | 34 Views

'Zimbabweans must reclaim country from maniacs'

35 mins ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe's Economic Freedom Fighters plots Beitbridge border blockade

36 mins ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe's health sector will never be same again, says Chiwenga

37 mins ago | 110 Views

Tsholotsho retail complex destroyed by fire

37 mins ago | 41 Views

Botswana opposition leader chides Zanu-PF

38 mins ago | 92 Views

'State, judiciary colluding to hide Chin'ono remand abuse'

38 mins ago | 213 Views

Man hangs self over food

40 mins ago | 128 Views

ZimRights challenges Mnangagwa's curfew

40 mins ago | 93 Views

SA lawyers sing for their supper against Mnangagwa

41 mins ago | 164 Views

Bail hearing for MDC youth leader deferred

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Africans should interfere in Zimbabwe politics, says Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl'

1 hr ago | 317 Views

Police dismiss Jonathan Moyo lies

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Mhlahlandlela Govt Complex closed

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Chombo trial postponed pending challenge

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Chiwenga tells farmers to 'utilise land or lose it'

1 hr ago | 161 Views

'SA envoys not obliged to meet political parties'

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Police act on fake roadblocks

1 hr ago | 148 Views

18 more die of Covid-19

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwean 'robber' murdered in Mozambique

10 hrs ago | 4596 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter arrested for illegal mining in Mazowe

12 hrs ago | 12039 Views

Mnangagwa donates one million bricks

13 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Trip by South African envoys to Zimbabwe was a waste of jet fuel

13 hrs ago | 3189 Views

Zimbabwe economic reforms charms top economists

15 hrs ago | 3203 Views

Zimbabwe at crossroads - The new Zimbabwe we crave for

15 hrs ago | 1696 Views

Jonathan Moyo's 'false' claims rubbished

16 hrs ago | 4017 Views

Ramaphosa's emissaries will return to Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 3521 Views

Biti's aides sue police for $2 million

16 hrs ago | 1104 Views

BCC pleased with BF progress

16 hrs ago | 636 Views

Man found dead along highway

16 hrs ago | 2011 Views

Man murders wife, hangs self

16 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Please help Siza Khoza's son

16 hrs ago | 1599 Views

Ramaphosa should travel to Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 400 Views

Chin'ono bail hearing to proceed in secret

16 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Court bars journalists, lawyers from attending Hopewell Chin'ono's hearing

16 hrs ago | 1422 Views

The reason why the special envoy from South Africa snubed the opposition revealed

16 hrs ago | 1158 Views

BREAKING: Islamic terrorists defeat Zimbabwe contract killer in Mozambique

16 hrs ago | 3876 Views

4 Hobbies that come with risks you need to manage

17 hrs ago | 502 Views

FULL TEXT: July Moyo gives villagers 4 months to leave Hwange

17 hrs ago | 3408 Views

Cyril Ramphosa ordered to lift alcohol ban

18 hrs ago | 1672 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days