Bail hearing for MDC youth leader deferred

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
INCARCERATED MDC Alliance youth national organising secretary Godfrey Kurauwone's bail hearing was yesterday deferred to today at Masvingo High court because the State had not responded to his application for freedom.

Kurauwone, who is also a Masvingo councillor, was denied the freedom at the lower courts last week.

He is charged with inciting citizens to oust President Emmerson Mnangagwa and taking part in the July 31 protests.

Allegations put forward by police are that on June 20 this year, Kurauwone circulated a video on social media while singing a song that said: "Ichava nhoroondo kana ndatenderwa na baba kubvisa Mnangagwa... Ichava nhoroondo. (It will be history when I get a directive from my father to dethrone President Mnangagwa)."

Police say the song amounted to criminal nuisance.

On the second charge, Kurauwone is accused of taking part in the July 31 anti-corruption protests during which he allegedly blocked free movement of vehicles in Masvingo on the day.

He is denying the charges.

High Court judge Justice Nervile Wamambo yesterday postponed the hearing after noting that the State failed to file its papers either denying or acceding to the bail application.

Advocate Martin Mureri, Kurauwone's lawyer yesterday said there was no basis for the firebrand youth leader who was arrested on July 31, to be denied bail.

"They said he committed an offence while on bail, hence he was not a proper candidate to bail when he was denied bail.

"However the accused is denying that he ever committed any offence and the presumption of innocence still operates. So he must be given bail," he said.
Stephen Chuma, the MDC

youth assembly spokesperson said Kurauwone was facing persecution in the Masvingo Remand Prison and was being denied proper meals and access to medication for an undisclosed ailment.

Source - newsday

