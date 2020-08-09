Latest News Editor's Choice


Man hangs self over food

by Staff reporter
LUCIANO John (26) of Dawmil Farm, Bindura, committed suicide by hanging after a misunderstanding with his wife over food.

When NewsDay arrived at the John's homestead on Monday, scores of people were milling around waiting for police to retrieve the body from the roof trusses where it was hanging.

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the case.

"I can confirm that the now-deceased John had a misunderstanding with his wife Pina Chibanda (30), who packed her bags and left the home before John committed suicide by hanging himself with an electric cable," Dhewu said.

A witness John John told NewsDay that his brother was failing to provide enough food for the family and when his wife left, he killed himself.

"My brother was finding it difficult to fend for the family and his wife packed her bags and left for her mother's house. Soon after her departure, he took an electric cable and hung himself," explained the brother.

"I discovered the dead body when l entered his room and advised my father Peter John (49), who then filed a police report."

