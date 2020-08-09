Tsholotsho retail complex destroyed by fire

News / National

by Staff reporter

PROPERTY and goods worth about US$22,5 million were destroyed after a fire reduced a retail complex at Tsholotsho business centre to a shell.On Sunday morning, the fire, which reportedly emanated from an electrical fault, extensively destroyed Family Choice Shopping Complex, destroying everything and threatening to spread to other buildings as residents struggled to put it out.This is the third time fire has destroyed a business complex at the business centre, where one of the complexes belong to former wife to the Primary and Secondary Education minister Cain Mathema.There have been calls for the business centre to procure a fire tender to save expensive properties that are mostly owned by South Africa-based locals popularly known as injava.Tsholotsho South MP Zenzo Sibanda said the business centre now needs a fire tender, as the Bulawayo City Council fire tenders are very far."We were at the scene of the fire at Thuthukha Complex, run by Family Choice, which was gutted by fire," Sibanda said."This shows that our district now needs a fire tender to save the expensive properties in the district. Bulawayo is too far and there is no major road linking the two. We now need a fire tender."According to an official at the shopping complex who refused to be named, the fired was as a result of an electrical fault when power was restored after loadshedding."We tried to extinguish it, but it was too late. We would want to thank the people of Tsholotsho who worked tirelessly to try to contain the fire," the official said."It didn't spread to neighbouring shops, and neither did it spread to our warehouse. Goods worth around US$22,5 million were destroyed. We are yet to ascertain the value of equipment lost."The property was worth between US$15 million to US$20 million. Two other shops were affected as their roofs got damaged while people were trying to put off the fire."Tsholotsho is a fast growing centre with state-of-the-art buildings, but faces obliteration due to the constant fires.