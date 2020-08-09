Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe's Economic Freedom Fighters plots Beitbridge border blockade

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
OPPOSITION party Zimbabwe Economic Freedom Fighters (ZEFF) has revealed plans to mobilise its followers to blockade the Beitbridge Border Post on August 31 to protest against human rights violations by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

South Africa-based Zimbabwean immigrants and other activists have also said they will stage a similar protest in Musina to force closure of the port of entry on the same day.

"The resultant aim is to block the Beitbridge Border post," ZEFF spokesperson Vimbai Mupunga said in a statement.

"This will send a clear message to the inhumane and brutal regime in Zimbabwe that we cannot continue to watch and do nothing while our people are brutalised, starved women sexually assaulted, political activists arrested and tortured for no reason other than exercising their constitutional right to freedom of expression."

"We have resolved that our generation must act now to save Zimbabwe and her people. Our forefathers will punish us harshly if we do not carry out this generational mandate of freeing our people from this evil tyranny."

ZEFF is among many fringe opposition parties that were formed ahead of the 2018 elections.

It advocates radical black empowerment policies such as the nationalisation of State-owned parastatals and other institutions.

Deputy president Xolani Ndlovu yesterday said "modalities and other logistics for the protest will be revealed" after the meeting of that party's management committee next week.

Opposition Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has revealed that his party would also participate in the planned protests.

This comes as President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been put under the spotlight over recent abductions, torture and arrest of opposition activists and civic society activists and the media.

He has, however, denied that his government has been involved in rights abuses, accusing opposition, western powers and other detractors of sponsoring unrest.

Government and the ruling Zanu-PF party have said there is no crisis in the country.

Source - newsday

