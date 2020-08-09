Zimbabwe hopes fade under Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti yesterday accused Mnangagwa of blocking the SA delegation arguing there was no crisis in Zimbabwe.South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last week appointed special envoys to meet Mnangagwa and other stakeholders in Zimbabwe.The team, made of Sydney Mufamadi and Baleka Mbete, however, retuned to SA after only meeting Mnangagwa."There is a crisis in Zimbabwe. There is an implosion, the military are everywhere suffocating people's rights, and people are being abducted tortured, sexually abused," Biti said."Journalists and activists are languishing in prison so leadership is required of the region of Cyril Ramaphosa but we find the actions and tantrums of Emmerson Mnangagwa as totally unacceptable and unacceptable denialism," Biti said."It has been three years since the departure of Robert Mugabe but Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken our country to unprecedented levels of failure and collapse."The amount of corruption that he is presiding over, the abuse of human rights, the abuse of workers and misgovernance is unprecedented. He is clearly presiding over the worst government in the history of governments.""Under Emmerson Mnangagwa, we jumped from a frying pan into a fire," he said.