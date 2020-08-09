Latest News Editor's Choice


Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl' accused of breaching protocol

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
South African ruling party chairperson for international relations committee Lindiwe, Zulu ANC, Lindiwe Zulu, who on Tuesday insisted Zimbabwe was in a crisis, has been accused by Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba of breaching protocol.

"Cde Lindiwe Zulu, chairperson of the ANC's international relations committee, is quoted in today's press as calling for ‘honest and frank' discussion on the situation in Zimbabwe," Charamba said.

"I will ignore her breach of protocol by pronouncing herself on the situation in Zimbabwe ahead of report back by special envoys of the two Heads of State, odd even though that is, so we engage on substantive issues on the situation in Zimbabwe.

"Cde Lindiwe Zulu has been long enough in government to know the provenance of Zimbabwe's woes, namely related to western illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe over land reforms.

"I am sure she knows that those sanctions, far from being dismantled, are in fact being tightened yearly. Sadc has taken a position against those sanctions, a position which now has been adopted by the African Union."

Charamba said the special envoys sent by Ramaphosa were not in Zimbabwe to meet other "stakeholders" but the President.

"Clearing confusion over purpose and mandate of presidential special envoys, presidential special envoys are deputations between two heads of State. Theirs is to deliver a message from one head of State to another and, to take back the response to sending Head of State," Charamba said.

He said people have been, under the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter hashtag campaign, sending old pictures and videos to portray Zimbabwe as a country on fire and all that was exposed to the envoys.

"All that fraud was exposed to the envoys, including the use of images of victims of Ian Smith," Charamba said.

Source - newsday

