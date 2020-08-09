Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC bigwigs desert Sikhala

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Some MDC Alliance bigwigs are said to be making a determined push to have deputy national chairperson Job Sikhala expelled from the party for his radical political activities and dogged opposition to Zanu-PF and its government.

The report says that some of his colleagues in the party were even hoping that authorities would fish him out from hiding.

Sikhala has been in hiding since authorities started cracking down on organisers of the July 31 protests. 

Sikhala has declared the period 10-15 August 2020, a week of action. He is planning to engage in popcorn demonstrations in the hope that the public will join in and make the country ungovernable.

More to follow....


Source - Daily News

