PHOTOS: Armed police threaten Hopewell Chin'ono's lawyers

by Mandla Ndlovu

A truck load of armed members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police is said to have employed a scare tactic at the office of award-winning lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa on Thursday afternoon.According to reports, the policemen allegedly parked in front of the offices of Mtetwa and Nyambirai and started singing. When a staff member went to check they asked him what he was doing and he told them he was at work. They said they were also at work.The founder of the law firm Beatrice Mtetwa is Hopewell Chin'ono's lawyer.Mtetwa and Tawanda Nyambirai founded Mtetwa & Nyambirai Legal Practitioners in 2006 and it has established itself over the past decade as one of Zimbabwe's leading law firms. Mtetwa &Over the years, the Mtetwa and Nyambirai has grown into a full service law firm with the capacity to handle matters relating to all aspects of Zimbabwean law