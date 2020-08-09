Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTOS: Armed police threaten Hopewell Chin'ono's lawyers

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
A truck load of armed members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police is said to have employed a scare tactic at the office of award-winning lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa on Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, the policemen allegedly parked in front of the offices of Mtetwa and Nyambirai and started singing. When a staff member went to check they asked him what he was doing and he told them he was at work. They said they were also at work.

The founder of the law firm Beatrice Mtetwa is Hopewell Chin'ono's lawyer.

Mtetwa and Tawanda Nyambirai founded Mtetwa & Nyambirai Legal Practitioners in 2006 and it has established itself over the past decade as one of Zimbabwe's leading law firms. Mtetwa &

Over the years, the Mtetwa and Nyambirai has grown into a full service law firm with the capacity to handle matters relating to all aspects of Zimbabwean law



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC leader's wife arrested for reporting that her husband was abducted

25 mins ago | 140 Views

Abusive rogue regimes that violate international law shouldn't be allowed to hide behind 'protocol' and 'diplomacy'

55 mins ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe security sector reforms debunked

8 hrs ago | 5116 Views

Ramaphosa's sealed CR17 records create fertile ground for corruption

10 hrs ago | 2362 Views

MDC bigwigs desert Sikhala

10 hrs ago | 12720 Views

Siwela demands US$100bn Gukurahundi genocide compensation

10 hrs ago | 2325 Views

Zimbabwean teen soccer player shot dead in SA

10 hrs ago | 4550 Views

Political reforms will solve legitimacy crisis

10 hrs ago | 1366 Views

An MDC govt around 2025

10 hrs ago | 3184 Views

Chamisa mounts diplomatic offensive on Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 6317 Views

Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl' accused of breaching protocol

10 hrs ago | 5130 Views

Zimbabwe hopes fade under Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 939 Views

Zimbabwe hopes fade under Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 646 Views

'Zimbabweans must reclaim country from maniacs'

10 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Zimbabwe's Economic Freedom Fighters plots Beitbridge border blockade

10 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Zimbabwe's health sector will never be same again, says Chiwenga

10 hrs ago | 3219 Views

Tsholotsho retail complex destroyed by fire

10 hrs ago | 966 Views

Botswana opposition leader chides Zanu-PF

10 hrs ago | 991 Views

'State, judiciary colluding to hide Chin'ono remand abuse'

10 hrs ago | 1720 Views

Man hangs self over food

10 hrs ago | 880 Views

ZimRights challenges Mnangagwa's curfew

10 hrs ago | 910 Views

SA lawyers sing for their supper against Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Bail hearing for MDC youth leader deferred

10 hrs ago | 179 Views

Africans should interfere in Zimbabwe politics, says Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl'

10 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Police dismiss Jonathan Moyo lies

10 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Mhlahlandlela Govt Complex closed

10 hrs ago | 925 Views

Zanu-PF hails SA envoys

10 hrs ago | 346 Views

Chombo trial postponed pending challenge

10 hrs ago | 288 Views

Chiwenga tells farmers to 'utilise land or lose it'

10 hrs ago | 645 Views

'SA envoys not obliged to meet political parties'

10 hrs ago | 200 Views

Police act on fake roadblocks

10 hrs ago | 1059 Views

18 more die of Covid-19

10 hrs ago | 800 Views

Zimbabwean 'robber' murdered in Mozambique

19 hrs ago | 6126 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter arrested for illegal mining in Mazowe

22 hrs ago | 17577 Views

Mnangagwa donates one million bricks

22 hrs ago | 2465 Views

Trip by South African envoys to Zimbabwe was a waste of jet fuel

22 hrs ago | 3702 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days