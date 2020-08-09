MDC leader's wife arrested for reporting that her husband was abducted

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Tamuka Denhere's wife, visited Gweru Central Police Station to file a report in the morning about her husband who was abducted last night in Gweru. Instead of getting help from the police, she was arrested for reporting an abduction. #ZimbabaweanLivesMatter — MDC Alliance Social Welfare (@mdcwelfare) August 13, 2020

The wife of Tamuka Denhere the MDC Secretary for Security and Defence for Mkoba District was arrested on Thursday after going to report that her husband was abducted by suspected state agents.According to the party, Tamuka Denhere's wife, visited Gweru Central Police Station to file a report in the morning about her husband who was abducted on Wednesday in Gweru. Instead of getting help from the police, she was arrested for reporting an abduction.Denhere was abducted by suspected state agents and later dumped at Harare Central Police Station where he is now detained.The party said it is clear that the abductors are working with ZRP.