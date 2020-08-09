Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC leader's wife arrested for reporting that her husband was abducted

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The wife of Tamuka Denhere the MDC Secretary for Security and Defence for Mkoba District was arrested on Thursday after going to report that her husband was abducted by suspected state agents.

According to the party, Tamuka Denhere's wife, visited Gweru Central Police Station to file a report in the morning about her husband who was abducted on Wednesday in Gweru. Instead of getting help from the police, she was arrested for reporting an abduction.

Denhere was abducted by suspected state agents and later dumped at Harare Central Police Station where he is now detained.

The party said it is clear that the abductors are working with ZRP.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Abusive rogue regimes that violate international law shouldn't be allowed to hide behind 'protocol' and 'diplomacy'

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

PHOTOS: Armed police threaten Hopewell Chin'ono's lawyers

2 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Zimbabwe security sector reforms debunked

9 hrs ago | 5325 Views

Ramaphosa's sealed CR17 records create fertile ground for corruption

10 hrs ago | 2456 Views

MDC bigwigs desert Sikhala

10 hrs ago | 13310 Views

Siwela demands US$100bn Gukurahundi genocide compensation

10 hrs ago | 2456 Views

Zimbabwean teen soccer player shot dead in SA

10 hrs ago | 4656 Views

Political reforms will solve legitimacy crisis

10 hrs ago | 1377 Views

An MDC govt around 2025

10 hrs ago | 3224 Views

Chamisa mounts diplomatic offensive on Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 6588 Views

Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl' accused of breaching protocol

10 hrs ago | 5480 Views

Zimbabwe hopes fade under Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 968 Views

Zimbabwe hopes fade under Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 667 Views

'Zimbabweans must reclaim country from maniacs'

11 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Zimbabwe's Economic Freedom Fighters plots Beitbridge border blockade

11 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Zimbabwe's health sector will never be same again, says Chiwenga

11 hrs ago | 3365 Views

Tsholotsho retail complex destroyed by fire

11 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Botswana opposition leader chides Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 1010 Views

'State, judiciary colluding to hide Chin'ono remand abuse'

11 hrs ago | 1786 Views

Man hangs self over food

11 hrs ago | 907 Views

ZimRights challenges Mnangagwa's curfew

11 hrs ago | 927 Views

SA lawyers sing for their supper against Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1960 Views

Bail hearing for MDC youth leader deferred

11 hrs ago | 182 Views

Africans should interfere in Zimbabwe politics, says Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl'

11 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Police dismiss Jonathan Moyo lies

11 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Mhlahlandlela Govt Complex closed

11 hrs ago | 954 Views

Zanu-PF hails SA envoys

11 hrs ago | 359 Views

Chombo trial postponed pending challenge

11 hrs ago | 298 Views

Chiwenga tells farmers to 'utilise land or lose it'

11 hrs ago | 668 Views

'SA envoys not obliged to meet political parties'

11 hrs ago | 208 Views

Police act on fake roadblocks

11 hrs ago | 1102 Views

18 more die of Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 817 Views

Zimbabwean 'robber' murdered in Mozambique

20 hrs ago | 6186 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter arrested for illegal mining in Mazowe

22 hrs ago | 17761 Views

Mnangagwa donates one million bricks

23 hrs ago | 2479 Views

Trip by South African envoys to Zimbabwe was a waste of jet fuel

23 hrs ago | 3727 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days