Wife murderer deported, arrested

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A MAN who allegedly split his wife's head open with an axe and fled to neighbouring Botswana has been arrested for murder following his deportation last week.

Lebuwang Ndlovu (40) from Mawaza Village in Gwanda allegedly axed Nokuthula Khumalo in a fit of rage after suspecting she was cheating on him.

He allegedly committed the gruesome offence and the couple's daughter discovered her bleeding mother in bed the flowing morning.

Khumalo was pronounced dead on arrival at Gwanda Provincial Hospital. Ndlovu was arrested on August 6 after he was deported from the neighbouring country.

Ndlovu was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Mr Ndumiso Khumalo facing a murder charge. He was remanded in custody to August 21.

Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said Ndlovu struck his wife with an axe on the head after accusing her of infidelity.

"On 24 August 2018 Khumalo and his wife Nokuthula Khumalo retired to bed in the evening. During the night a misunderstanding arose between them after Ndlovu accused his wife of infidelity.

Ndlovu failed to control his temper and went outside to collect an axe and struck his wife once on the head and she lost consciousness.

"Ndlovu fled from his homestead leaving his wife lying on the floor. On the following morning their daughter went to check on her mother after realising that she had not woken up. The daughter found Khumalo lying in a pool of blood on the floor and she alerted neighbours," she said.

Miss Mahachi said Khumalo was rushed to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Source - chronicle

