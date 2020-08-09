News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Speaker of Parliament and now president of opposition United Movement for Devolution (UMD) Lovemore Moyo says it is unfortunate that despite having been in power for 40 years, Zanu-PF has failed to reform, resulting in instability in the country.This comes as Zimbabwe is once again under international spotlight for alleged human rights violations."At independence in 1980, the victorious Zanu-PF failed to be magnanimous in their victory, instead, they became vindictive and pursued tribal and divisive politics. The Zanu-PF leadership missed an opportunity at independence to build a nation and unite the people of Zimbabwe," Moyo told the Daily News yesterday.He said it was also unfortunate that after 40 years, Zanu-PF had not demobilised its troops as it consistently reverted to them whenever it's under attack."The burden we carry as a country is that 40 years down the line, the nationalists have failed to transform themselves and their liberation war structures into civilian, like most modern and independent states have done."Despite winning the war of liberation, Zanu-PF have not psychologically demobilised its troops and when under pressure from the masses to deliver services they quickly revert back to the guerrilla warfare tactics and start attacking the masses, government critics and democratic institutions perceived to be anti-government," he said.Moyo further noted that it was sad that since independence, the Zanu-PF leadership has consistently worked hard to divide and destabilise the country in all spheres of life.He added that instead of promoting unity, social cohesion and economic prosperity, Zanu-PF chose to promote war and tribal hatred against-PF Zapu which ultimately led to the Gukurahundi atrocities."Despite the signing of the so-called Unity Accord in 1987, the marginalisation and underdevelopment agenda continued unabated in the Matabeleland region. What the Unity Accord succeeded in doing was to bring about peace and stability without addressing the pre-existing inequalities and injustices."