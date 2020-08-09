Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

COVID-19 kills 18 more in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
EIGHTEEN more deaths due to Covid-19 have been recorded between Thursday last week and Tuesday this week after tests during post-mortems, taking the total death toll to 122.

In its daily report this Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said the patients died in the community and on admission to the casualty ward at Parirenyatwa Hospital and other hospitals. Almost all the deaths — 10 men and six women — were in Harare with one man each from Manicaland and Midlands. Mutare and Gweru have been seen as the epicentres of the pandemic in these two provinces.

On Wednesday, 75 new infections were confirmed, all local cases except a single returning resident from South Africa, taking the new total to 4 893 confirmed cases with 3 740 of these being infected within Zimbabwe.

Of the local infections, Harare accounts for 1 595 with 71 deaths, Bulawayo for 1 103 with 23 deaths, Midlands for 334 with six deaths and Manicaland for 195 with 10 deaths. Mashonaland East, which includes a belt of settlements, such as Ruwa, right on Harare's eastern border, now has 197 local cases and one death.

There have been 1 620 confirmed recoveries but with the Harare total on just 76 there is still a large group of people who are now well but who have yet to enter the official statistics as cured.

Last Thursday another high figure of 13 deaths in 24 hours was recorded.

Covid-19 chief coordinator in the office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Agnes Mahomva called on people to seek medical attention early if symptoms they have persist.

"A lot of people are presenting late and hence by the time they get in they are so ill so they die…. A lot of people who seek medical help earlier are doing so well and many are recovering," she said.

The youngest fatality in the country has been a three week old baby who died last week.

However, she highlighted the number of recoveries which stands at more than 1 600 out of over 4 800 cases is encouraging, with government continuously urging citizens to properly wear masks, sanitise and practice social distancing.

Speaking for the first time following his appointment to head the ministry, Vice President Chiwenga, who was speaking at Hippo Valley estates during a tour of winter maize being grown on newly cleared and irrigated land, said a new era had dawned for the health delivery system in the country.

"Things will never be the same again. We are restructuring and reforming our health delivery system. We want to rebuild the structures from village to referral level. Things will never be the same again, but we must work together.

"We have already identified the problems and we do not want a repeat of what was happening before," he said.

The Health minister urged Zimbabweans to adhere to what health experts say and was concerned that infections continued to spike in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru and Mutare, the country's biggest cities.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'No crisis in Zimbabwe which needs external intervention'

3 mins ago | 2 Views

SA envoys had 'no obligation' to meet anyone other than Mnangagwa

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Chamisa's allies deny Sikhala support in his hour of need

1 hr ago | 482 Views

Govt should avail COVID-19 contact tracing data

1 hr ago | 69 Views

'Zanu-PF has failed to reform'

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Khupe to replace 15 MPs

1 hr ago | 499 Views

Social media alone won't bring change in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Labour organisations pile pressure on Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 230 Views

Zimdollar depreciates by 2.5% agains the real dollar

1 hr ago | 264 Views

Wife murderer deported, arrested

1 hr ago | 265 Views

Ramaphosa advised 'go to Harare and meet opposition' after envoys forced to eat humble pie - even worse will follow

3 hrs ago | 1422 Views

MDC leader's wife arrested for reporting that her husband was abducted

5 hrs ago | 4966 Views

Abusive rogue regimes that violate international law shouldn't be allowed to hide behind 'protocol' and 'diplomacy'

5 hrs ago | 993 Views

PHOTOS: Armed police threaten Hopewell Chin'ono's lawyers

5 hrs ago | 4688 Views

Zimbabwe security sector reforms debunked

12 hrs ago | 6202 Views

Ramaphosa's sealed CR17 records create fertile ground for corruption

14 hrs ago | 2823 Views

MDC bigwigs desert Sikhala

14 hrs ago | 15835 Views

Siwela demands US$100bn Gukurahundi genocide compensation

14 hrs ago | 2754 Views

Zimbabwean teen soccer player shot dead in SA

14 hrs ago | 4951 Views

Political reforms will solve legitimacy crisis

14 hrs ago | 1427 Views

An MDC govt around 2025

14 hrs ago | 3413 Views

Chamisa mounts diplomatic offensive on Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 8019 Views

Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl' accused of breaching protocol

14 hrs ago | 6826 Views

Zimbabwe hopes fade under Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Zimbabwe hopes fade under Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 742 Views

'Zimbabweans must reclaim country from maniacs'

14 hrs ago | 1431 Views

Zimbabwe's Economic Freedom Fighters plots Beitbridge border blockade

14 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Zimbabwe's health sector will never be same again, says Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 4069 Views

Tsholotsho retail complex destroyed by fire

14 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Botswana opposition leader chides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 1128 Views

'State, judiciary colluding to hide Chin'ono remand abuse'

14 hrs ago | 2023 Views

Man hangs self over food

14 hrs ago | 1018 Views

ZimRights challenges Mnangagwa's curfew

14 hrs ago | 1078 Views

SA lawyers sing for their supper against Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 2344 Views

Bail hearing for MDC youth leader deferred

15 hrs ago | 187 Views

Africans should interfere in Zimbabwe politics, says Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl'

15 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Police dismiss Jonathan Moyo lies

15 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Mhlahlandlela Govt Complex closed

15 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Zanu-PF hails SA envoys

15 hrs ago | 377 Views

Chombo trial postponed pending challenge

15 hrs ago | 317 Views

Chiwenga tells farmers to 'utilise land or lose it'

15 hrs ago | 753 Views

'SA envoys not obliged to meet political parties'

15 hrs ago | 232 Views

Police act on fake roadblocks

15 hrs ago | 1307 Views

18 more die of Covid-19

15 hrs ago | 875 Views

Zimbabwean 'robber' murdered in Mozambique

23 hrs ago | 6458 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days