Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA envoys had 'no obligation' to meet anyone other than Mnangagwa

by Bloomberg
22 secs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa rebuffed a South African attempt to help end his nation's economic and political crisis, and downplayed the problems it's facing, two people familiar with the matter said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched special envoys Sydney Mufamadi and Baleka Mbete to Harare, Zimbabwe's capital, on Aug. 10 to explore ways South Africa could help its neighbor address its challenges. Mnangagwa told them there was nothing to discuss, and dismissed reports of a crackdown on government opponents as a fabrication, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren't authorized to comment publicly.

When the envoys noted that anti-government protests had been banned and scores of the state's critics detained, Mnangagwa responded that large gatherings weren't allowed because of the coronavirus and the arrests were an internal matter, the officials said. The envoys were also told they had no business interfering in Zimbabwean politics because they carried no brief from either the African Union or the Southern African Development Community, they said.

Zimbabwean government spokesman Nick Mangwana didn't answer three calls to his mobile seeking comment.

Clayson Monyela, a spokesman for South Africa's Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, referred requests for comment to the presidency. Tyrone Seale, Ramaphosa's spokesman, said the envoys would brief the president this week. Mufamadi, a former local government minister, and Mbete, an ex-head of the National Assembly, didn't answer calls to their mobile phones or respond to messages seeking comment.

South Africa is Zimbabwe's biggest trading partner. Former South African President Thabo Mbeki mediated in Zimbabwe's post-election crisis in 2008 between former President Robert Mugabe and then-opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, which resulted in the formation of a five-year power-sharing government.

Zimbabwe is now facing shortages of fuel and food, mass unemployment, a 737% inflation rate and a collapse in the value of its currency. At least 2 million Zimbabweans currently live in South Africa and fears are rising that a further deterioration of the economy could trigger a fresh wave of immigration.

The envoys stressed they had been dispatched to help Zimbabwe and were frustrated by Mnangagwa's refusal to engage them on possible solutions to its problems, according to the officials. Attempts by the envoys to meet opposition leaders, and church and civil rights groups were blocked, with Mnangagwa telling them their visit was strictly a government-to-government one and they had no business discussing issues with anyone else, they said.

Addressing the opposition's "trivial interests" didn't form part of the envoys' mission, Obert Mpofu, the administrative secretary for Zimbabwe's ruling party, said in an interview Thursday.

The envoys had "no obligation" to meet anyone other than Mnangagwa, Mpofu was cited as saying by the state-controlled Herald newspaper.

Source - Bloomberg

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's allies deny Sikhala support in his hour of need

53 mins ago | 383 Views

Govt should avail COVID-19 contact tracing data

55 mins ago | 58 Views

COVID-19 kills 18 more in Zimbabwe

56 mins ago | 150 Views

'Zanu-PF has failed to reform'

59 mins ago | 110 Views

Khupe to replace 15 MPs

60 mins ago | 409 Views

Social media alone won't bring change in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Labour organisations pile pressure on Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 202 Views

Zimdollar depreciates by 2.5% agains the real dollar

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Wife murderer deported, arrested

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Ramaphosa advised 'go to Harare and meet opposition' after envoys forced to eat humble pie - even worse will follow

3 hrs ago | 1408 Views

MDC leader's wife arrested for reporting that her husband was abducted

5 hrs ago | 4893 Views

Abusive rogue regimes that violate international law shouldn't be allowed to hide behind 'protocol' and 'diplomacy'

5 hrs ago | 986 Views

PHOTOS: Armed police threaten Hopewell Chin'ono's lawyers

5 hrs ago | 4647 Views

Zimbabwe security sector reforms debunked

12 hrs ago | 6192 Views

Ramaphosa's sealed CR17 records create fertile ground for corruption

14 hrs ago | 2820 Views

MDC bigwigs desert Sikhala

14 hrs ago | 15809 Views

Siwela demands US$100bn Gukurahundi genocide compensation

14 hrs ago | 2751 Views

Zimbabwean teen soccer player shot dead in SA

14 hrs ago | 4948 Views

Political reforms will solve legitimacy crisis

14 hrs ago | 1426 Views

An MDC govt around 2025

14 hrs ago | 3406 Views

Chamisa mounts diplomatic offensive on Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 7982 Views

Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl' accused of breaching protocol

14 hrs ago | 6792 Views

Zimbabwe hopes fade under Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Zimbabwe hopes fade under Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 742 Views

'Zimbabweans must reclaim country from maniacs'

14 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Zimbabwe's Economic Freedom Fighters plots Beitbridge border blockade

14 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Zimbabwe's health sector will never be same again, says Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 4053 Views

Tsholotsho retail complex destroyed by fire

14 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Botswana opposition leader chides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 1127 Views

'State, judiciary colluding to hide Chin'ono remand abuse'

14 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Man hangs self over food

14 hrs ago | 1017 Views

ZimRights challenges Mnangagwa's curfew

14 hrs ago | 1077 Views

SA lawyers sing for their supper against Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 2341 Views

Bail hearing for MDC youth leader deferred

15 hrs ago | 187 Views

Africans should interfere in Zimbabwe politics, says Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl'

15 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Police dismiss Jonathan Moyo lies

15 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Mhlahlandlela Govt Complex closed

15 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Zanu-PF hails SA envoys

15 hrs ago | 377 Views

Chombo trial postponed pending challenge

15 hrs ago | 317 Views

Chiwenga tells farmers to 'utilise land or lose it'

15 hrs ago | 749 Views

'SA envoys not obliged to meet political parties'

15 hrs ago | 232 Views

Police act on fake roadblocks

15 hrs ago | 1303 Views

18 more die of Covid-19

15 hrs ago | 873 Views

Zimbabwean 'robber' murdered in Mozambique

23 hrs ago | 6450 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days