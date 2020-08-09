Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'No crisis in Zimbabwe which needs external intervention'

by Statement by Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa:
THESE has been a number of assertions, claims and even misconceptions in the media space on a number of very topical issues. The government has since felt duty-bound to put the record straight.

Presidential Envoys from South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week sent three envoys namely: The former South African Minister of Safety and Security Dr Sydney Mufamadi, who was leading the team, the former Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete and former South African Minister of Public Service and Administration Advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi.

These envoys were sent by His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa to his counterpart, His Excellency, President ED Mnangagwa. This was at the peer to peer level of brotherly Heads of State of two sister nations that enjoy excellent diplomatic bilateral relations.

The envoys brought in their message which was duly delivered to the host President. In return they received a briefing from President Mnangagwa.

The reciprocal messages are the property of the respective leaders and it is their prerogative as to how they can be handled or disseminated.

It important that we refute press claims of a crisis in Zimbabwe. Crisis in diplomacy has specific and defined circumstances that go beyond day to day banter.

It is common knowledge that there is no Zimbabwean issue before the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security. Neither is there one such issue before the SADC Summit. Definitely there is no such issue before the continental body, the African Union.

South African domestic politics can be allowed to be spirited. Even then, neither comments from some figures in the ruling party nor irate remarks from its opposition ranks should be taken as the basis of creating perceptions or attributions of crisis in other nations.

All said, there is no crisis in Zimbabwe which needs external intervention under established international treaties and conventions.

The position of Zimbabwe is that there is a domestic opposition which lost elections in 2018. Prior to voting day it had threatened, then declared that it will not accept any result other than that which declared them winners. Otherwise they were going to ensure that the country is ungovernable.

All subsequent events thereafter are a manifestation of this threat.

The subjective opinions be they from third part political entities, diplomatic circles are not the proper guide in the conduct of diplomacy among sovereign and friendly nations.

Compensation of Former White Farmers

The Constitution in Section 295(1) as read with Section 72 (3a) obliges the State of Zimbabwe to compensate for improvements and developments on land acquired during the Land Reform Programme.

Cognisant of this Constitutional Provision on land, Zanu-PF party, through its Central Committee published its Party Manifesto and campaigned on this politic platform in the 2018 elections. It was elected inclusively on the basis of that political undertaking.

Let it be also noted that the signing of the Global Compensation Agreement on July 27, 2020, was a fulfilment of the aspirations of the Zimbabwean people as expressed in the referendum of 16 March 2013. In that instance nearly 95 percent of the population endorsed the new Constitution with the quoted provisions therein.

The overwhelming victory of the Zanu-PF party in the July 31, 2018, harmonised elections gave democratic credence to the party stance.

I want to debunk any assertions that there is a reversal of the land reform programme. This mischief is purveyed by the loony and extreme right-wing circles. Just that they camouflage with the mantle of left-wing populism and infantile pan African radicalism.

Zanu-PF is a revolutionary party that fought a non-racial and just struggle for majority rule. It has no time to indulge in gratuitous racial baiting. Rather it wants all its citizens inclusive of former white commercial farmers to enjoy complete, equal and inclusive rights and freedoms.

His Excellency, the President has consistently expressed, since his inaugural speech of November 24, 2017, to this day that there will be no reversal of the historic Zimbabwe land reform. It's a sacred canon of the Second Republic.

Special Treatment of Prisoners on Remand

Our justice system is blind to political persuasion, rank, creed, race, social and political networks. Therefore, all prisoners in a certain category are treated in the same manner. Taking into account the Covid-19 context, prisoners have a constitutional right to be protected from public health risks such as the coronavirus, this may include bringing in measures such as stopping or limiting the number of visitors and external items prisoners can have access to. This is what explains the current control measures being implemented in our all prisons.

Zimbabwe is a peace-loving country which does not interfere in the affairs of other sovereign states and their interactions with their citizens. It therefore desires to be accorded the same courtesy.

His Excellency, the President directed our security forces enforcing the lockdown regulations to do so with a "humane face". Where mistakes or excesses are alleged, there is a complaint mechanism in place and we urge aggrieved citizens to utilise it.

Stability of Prices in the Marketplace

The opposition and their foreign handlers with their varying ignorance and mischief have been trying to create a psychosis of crisis.

On the other side, President Mnangagwa has been busy on a positive and rewarding trajectory much to the relief of the people of Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa has signed a raft of astute Statutory Instruments that have since tamed a Wild West jungle that was hitherto the monetary and foreign exchange markets.

He introduced the weekly forex auction system for big business. It has since been deepened and widened to include small and medium enterprises. No more arbitrary forex allocations. Instead there is now the free interplay of supply and demand in the markets.

From Beitbridge to Chirundu, Victoria Falls to Chiqualaquala, Plumtree to Mutare, the Zimbabwe nation is now sharing a stable national pricing parity.

Business can plan and operate better. Citizens can enjoy price stability. Hard work, business flair and risk can now be rewarded. This is clearly a wholesome economic revolution.

