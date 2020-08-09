Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gatvol Citizens march calling for Cyril Ramaphosa's removal

by IOL
17 secs ago | Views
A GROUPING that has branded itself as Gatvol Citizens of South Africa says it will on Monday march to the ANC's Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg to demand for the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The group claims that Ramaphosa has "sold out the country to his white and foreign friends". They say if he is not recalled, the ruling party stands to lose political power.

The national organiser of the march, Mduduzi Nkambule, told Independent Media on Thursday "Ramaphosa must go now or face nationwide protests".

He said the reason behind approaching the ANC was that it is the only party that can fast track the removal of Ramaphosa from power.

"We feel that the president is being used by his outside friends to destroy the ANC and get it out of power. We cannot allow the president and his white friends to kill the movement.

"As concerned citizens, we feel that we are losing the only thing we have in this country, which is political power," Nkambuke said.

Nkambule, an ANC member from Bloemfontein, denied the march mirrored the factionalism that was ravaging through the governing party.

"This march has nothing to do with factionalism in the ANC… we are just concerned the president is being used to destroy the party," he said.

However, the membership and the public appeal of the planned protest march to Luthuli House was not known.

When Nkambule was asked who else would take part in the protest and under what political banner, he said they decided not to organise the march under any political banner but mobilise all South Africans who are "gatvol with Ramaphosa's rule".

"This will be a protest march by people from all walks of life who will be demanding that Ramaphosa must go and must go now. We are not under any political formation but just gatvol South African citizens," he said.

Ramaphosa's acting spokesperson, Tyrone Seale, requested that a request for comment on the march and the allegations of "selling out" levelled against Ramaphosa by Nkambule be directed to the ANC.

ANC spokesperson, Pule Mabe, did not respond to repeated queries about the march by the group.

The spokesperson of Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), said according to their official records, there was no notice served to their events office for this proposed march by Nkambule's group.

Nkambule did indicate to Independent Media they were aware that the country was under lockdown and large gatherings were not allowed. As a result, he said they would stick to the permitted number of people and practice all Covid-19 safety regulations. He also said they had not applied for permission from JMPD as they would have not been granted one.

Source - IOL

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

We must Occupy the Decision making tables @40!

27 secs ago | 0 Views

'No crisis in Zimbabwe which needs external intervention'

7 mins ago | 10 Views

SA envoys had 'no obligation' to meet anyone other than Mnangagwa

12 mins ago | 19 Views

Chamisa's allies deny Sikhala support in his hour of need

1 hr ago | 512 Views

Govt should avail COVID-19 contact tracing data

1 hr ago | 76 Views

COVID-19 kills 18 more in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 197 Views

'Zanu-PF has failed to reform'

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Khupe to replace 15 MPs

1 hr ago | 525 Views

Social media alone won't bring change in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Labour organisations pile pressure on Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 244 Views

Zimdollar depreciates by 2.5% agains the real dollar

1 hr ago | 271 Views

Wife murderer deported, arrested

1 hr ago | 269 Views

Ramaphosa advised 'go to Harare and meet opposition' after envoys forced to eat humble pie - even worse will follow

3 hrs ago | 1424 Views

MDC leader's wife arrested for reporting that her husband was abducted

5 hrs ago | 4993 Views

Abusive rogue regimes that violate international law shouldn't be allowed to hide behind 'protocol' and 'diplomacy'

5 hrs ago | 995 Views

PHOTOS: Armed police threaten Hopewell Chin'ono's lawyers

5 hrs ago | 4705 Views

Zimbabwe security sector reforms debunked

12 hrs ago | 6204 Views

Ramaphosa's sealed CR17 records create fertile ground for corruption

14 hrs ago | 2825 Views

MDC bigwigs desert Sikhala

14 hrs ago | 15850 Views

Siwela demands US$100bn Gukurahundi genocide compensation

14 hrs ago | 2754 Views

Zimbabwean teen soccer player shot dead in SA

14 hrs ago | 4953 Views

Political reforms will solve legitimacy crisis

14 hrs ago | 1427 Views

An MDC govt around 2025

14 hrs ago | 3414 Views

Chamisa mounts diplomatic offensive on Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 8028 Views

Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl' accused of breaching protocol

14 hrs ago | 6842 Views

Zimbabwe hopes fade under Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Zimbabwe hopes fade under Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 742 Views

'Zimbabweans must reclaim country from maniacs'

14 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Zimbabwe's Economic Freedom Fighters plots Beitbridge border blockade

14 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Zimbabwe's health sector will never be same again, says Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 4078 Views

Tsholotsho retail complex destroyed by fire

14 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Botswana opposition leader chides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 1128 Views

'State, judiciary colluding to hide Chin'ono remand abuse'

14 hrs ago | 2026 Views

Man hangs self over food

14 hrs ago | 1018 Views

ZimRights challenges Mnangagwa's curfew

14 hrs ago | 1080 Views

SA lawyers sing for their supper against Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 2345 Views

Bail hearing for MDC youth leader deferred

15 hrs ago | 187 Views

Africans should interfere in Zimbabwe politics, says Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl'

15 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Police dismiss Jonathan Moyo lies

15 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Mhlahlandlela Govt Complex closed

15 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Zanu-PF hails SA envoys

15 hrs ago | 377 Views

Chombo trial postponed pending challenge

15 hrs ago | 317 Views

Chiwenga tells farmers to 'utilise land or lose it'

15 hrs ago | 753 Views

'SA envoys not obliged to meet political parties'

15 hrs ago | 232 Views

Police act on fake roadblocks

15 hrs ago | 1308 Views

18 more die of Covid-19

15 hrs ago | 875 Views

Zimbabwean 'robber' murdered in Mozambique

23 hrs ago | 6463 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days