Zimbabwe records no new Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE has gone for 24 hours without recording any new Covid-19 deaths, the Health Ministry has announced.However, Tuesday 70 new cases, all local infections were recorded, bringing the total cases to 4 818. Deaths remain on 104.The new cases were recorded in Harare, 28, Bulawayo 22, Mashonaland East 17 and Matabeleland North with three, the Health Ministry said in its daily Covid-19 update.