Machete wielding man on the run

by Tarisai Mudahondo
1 hr ago | Views
A jealousy Kwekwe man Paul Muloyi is currently on the run after he allegedly smashed and dumped his ex-girlfriend Shyleen Dube on Sunday.

According to witnesses Muloyi followed Dube after work and found her sitting with another man and he reacted with violence.

"When Muloyi saw his girlfriend seated with another man he was angered and pulled out a machete which he used to assault Dube and drove her off from. the scene," said the source.

"She was found the following day dumped along Mvuma road near Shungu High School."

Dube is admitted at Kwekwe General hospital and is in critical condition.

Source - Byo24News

