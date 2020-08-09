Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zim youth most affected by outbreak of Covid-19

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwean youth are the most affected by the outbreak of coronavirus considering the high unemployment rate and implementation of lockdowns which have crippled their self-employment projects at length.

This was revealed by the International Coalition Against the Coronavirus (ICAC) Africa youth assembly Zimbabwean chapter as they joined the world to celebrate the international youth day.

They urged the African governments to desist from copying and pasting the Covid-19 fighting methods but revert to their own traditional herbs to fight the deadly pandemic which the medicines they know best.

ICAC Zimbabwe Chapter Youth chairperson Nicole Ngwenya said as they celebrated the international youth day, they felt it necessary for them to call upon the Zimbabwean government and all African governments to stop the copy and paste strategies of fighting the Covid 19 which proves to be useless.

"With the coping strategies we have not been able to curb the spread of the disease and the figures keep on increasing which proves that copying does not work, Ngwenya said.

"It was very important that Zimbabwe and other authorities in Africa take a cue from Madagascar and try to buy in the discovered medicine and develop it. We urged governments to find their own medicines or support Madagascar which has already shown that Africa can discover remedies on its own."

She encouraged African scientists to take a look at Russia and see if its discovered vaccine works and try to make their own.

She also urged the government to ease lockdown regulations amid concerns that they were straining the people's means of survival and also increasing the chances of people contracting the disease as they end up boarding crowded vehicles due to shortage of transport.

Ngwqenya also appealed to the government to scrap all debts owed by citizens on account of people not working due to lockdown as most of the citizens are self-employed due to unemployment in the country.

ICAC youth member Takunda Majuru said  Africa must not underrate its given traditional medicine which most of the citizens are well versed with. He said it is sad that Africans despise their own traditional medicine to adopt foreign originated medicine they are not well aware of its effects.

"Africa has its own herbs which its people have been using and surviving and must revert to them rather than adopting vaccines deployed from the west.

Ngwenya also urged the west and Europe to lift sanctions against Zimbabwe so as to enable the country to fight the Covid-19. She said the sanctions were having a very negative bearing in all the efforts being made to fight the deadly pandemic in the country.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZACC investigating Bulawayo City Council

21 mins ago | 39 Views

Frozen chicken tests positive for Cornavirus

48 mins ago | 239 Views

To the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde ED Mnangagwa

59 mins ago | 349 Views

Zim court imposes sanctions on Chin'ono, gags media from covering prison ordeal

1 hr ago | 362 Views

Machete wielding man on the run

1 hr ago | 294 Views

'Suicidal Protest'

2 hrs ago | 630 Views

'Have identified problems, will now revive health service' promised Chiwenga - No: 1 problem remains, Zanu PF

9 hrs ago | 4315 Views

'SA leaders, including Mandela, toothless to solve Zimbabwe crisis' - Not true, especially of the big man

9 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Zimbabwe and the Founders Sydrome (Foundiritis)

9 hrs ago | 599 Views

Decolonisation of Zimbabweans

11 hrs ago | 993 Views

Zimbabwe records no new Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

11 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Gatvol Citizens march calling for Cyril Ramaphosa's removal

11 hrs ago | 2550 Views

We must Occupy the Decision making tables @40!

11 hrs ago | 783 Views

'No crisis in Zimbabwe which needs external intervention'

11 hrs ago | 863 Views

SA envoys had 'no obligation' to meet anyone other than Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 557 Views

Chamisa's allies deny Sikhala support in his hour of need

12 hrs ago | 2809 Views

Govt should avail COVID-19 contact tracing data

12 hrs ago | 212 Views

COVID-19 kills 18 more in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 580 Views

'Zanu-PF has failed to reform'

12 hrs ago | 429 Views

Khupe to replace 15 MPs

12 hrs ago | 2846 Views

Social media alone won't bring change in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 290 Views

Labour organisations pile pressure on Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 611 Views

Zimdollar depreciates by 2.5% agains the real dollar

12 hrs ago | 856 Views

Wife murderer deported, arrested

12 hrs ago | 782 Views

Ramaphosa advised 'go to Harare and meet opposition' after envoys forced to eat humble pie - even worse will follow

14 hrs ago | 1772 Views

MDC leader's wife arrested for reporting that her husband was abducted

16 hrs ago | 7772 Views

Abusive rogue regimes that violate international law shouldn't be allowed to hide behind 'protocol' and 'diplomacy'

17 hrs ago | 1076 Views

PHOTOS: Armed police threaten Hopewell Chin'ono's lawyers

17 hrs ago | 6795 Views

Zimbabwe security sector reforms debunked

24 hrs ago | 6726 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days