ZACC investigating Bulawayo City Council

by Mandla Ndlovu
27 secs ago
Former South African Public Protector Kevin Sifiso Malunga says the Zimabwe Anti-Corruption Commission must investigate reports of corruption allegedly being committed by the controversial Mayor of Bulawayo His Worship Solomon Madlala Mguni and other councillors.

Malunga made the call after Mguni made headlines last week being accused of using his office as mayor working in connivance with other councillors  to award themselves heavy discounts and waivers when purchasing residential and commercial stands around the city of Bulawayo.

According to reports Mguni and former Deputy Mayor,Tinashe Kambarami awarded themselves adjacent stands measuring 4 000 square metres each at the corner of Jessie Lloyd Road and Erica Hapburn Road in Ilanda. With other councillors allocated in-fill stands in Four Winds and Highmount.

"Time for ZACC and MDC Alliance to scrutinise and act on my last article on this subject and dig this deep. This is brazen corruption. All the ill-gotten property must be recovered by the state." Malunga posted on Twitter recently.

Source - Byo24News

