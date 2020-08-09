Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe not on Sadc agenda

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is not on the agenda of the Sadc summit to be held next Monday, neither is it up for discussion at the African Union (AU), since there is no crisis to warrant its placement on anyone's agenda, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said yesterday.

The recent visit by three South African envoys was a peer-to-peer engagement between President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Mnangagwa. Minister Mutsvangwa said there had been false claims from several quarters that there was a crisis in Zimbabwe.

"All said, there is no crisis in Zimbabwe that needs external intervention under established international treaties and conventions. It is important that we refute press claims of a crisis in Zimbabwe. 'Crisis' in diplomacy has specific and defined circumstances that go beyond day-to-day banter," she said.

"It is common knowledge that there is no Zimbabwean issue before the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security. Neither is there any such issue before the Sadc Summit. Definitely there is no such issue before the continental body, the African Union."

On Monday, President Mnangagwa held a meeting with three envoys from President Ramaphosa who included former South African Minister of Safety and Security Dr Sydney Mufamadi, who was leading the team, the former Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete and former Minister of Public Service and Administration Advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi.

"This was at the peer-to-peer level of brotherly Heads of State of two sister nations that enjoy excellent diplomatic bilateral relations. The envoys brought in their message, which was duly delivered to the host President. In return they received a briefing from President ED Mnangagwa. The reciprocal messages are the property of the leaders and it is their prerogative as to how they can be handled or disseminated," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said comments from some figures in the ANC, and irate remarks from South African opposition ranks, should not be taken as the basis of creating perceptions or attributions of a crisis in other nations.

She said in Zimbabwe there was an opposition, which lost elections in 2018 but then threatened not to accept elections results that did not declare them as winners.

"The subjective opinions, be they from third party political entities or diplomatic circles, are not the proper guide in the conduct of diplomacy among sovereign and friendly nations," she said.

Turning to compensation for white former farmers, Minister Mutsvangwa said the decision was not only a fulfilment of aspirations of Zimbabweans as expressed in the 2013 constitutional referendum, but was on the basis of Zanu-PF election manifesto, which it campaigned for and won in 2018 harmonised elections.

"Zanu-PF was elected inclusively on the basis of that political undertaking. Let it be also noted that the signing of the Global Compensation Agreement on July 27, 2020, was a fulfilment of the aspirations of the Zimbabwean people as expressed in the referendum of March 16, 2013. In that instance, nearly 95 percent of the population endorsed the new Constitution with the quoted provisions therein," she said. She said compensating white former farmers for the improvements that they had put on their farms did not in any way mean that Government was reversing the land reform programme.

"This mischief is purveyed by the loony and extreme right wing circles, just that they camouflage with the mantle of left-wing populism and infantile pan-African radicalism," she said.
 
She said Zanu-PF was a revolutionary party that fought a non-racial and just struggle for majority rule. Turning on treatment of prisoners on remand, Minister Mutsvangwa said the country's justice system was blind to political persuasion, rank, creed, race, social and political networks.

Prisoners had a constitutional right to be protected from public health risks such as Covid-19 and that might include bringing in measures such as stopping or limiting the number of visitors and external items prisoners could have access to.

On the economy, Minister Mutsvangwa said the Second Republic had introduced a raft of measures to stabilise prices that included the foreign exchange auction system, much to the relief of Zimbabweans.

"The opposition and their foreign handlers, with their varying ignorance and mischief, have been trying to create a psychosis of crisis. On the other side President Mnangagwa has been busy on a positive and rewarding trajectory much to the relief of the people of Zimbabwe. He has signed a raft of astute Statutory Instruments that have since tamed a wild west jungle that was hitherto the monetary and foreign exchange markets," she said.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Bulawayo Prophet Jay Israel charged US$3 000 to buy juju power

11 mins ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa jittery as pressure mounts

2 hrs ago | 2021 Views

'There is no crisis in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Mnangagwa's rise, fall from grace

2 hrs ago | 953 Views

Chamisa, Khupe leadership fight spills to Supreme Court

2 hrs ago | 1248 Views

ZCC pursues multi-stakeholder dialogue process

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Dead bodies pile up at parlors

2 hrs ago | 998 Views

Opaque $18bn stimulus irks business

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Smuggling groceries from SA new Covid-19 frontier

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mnangagwa's regime buckles under the tide of #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

State seeks to bar Mtetwa from representing Chin'ono

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

What's in a name? From Gukurahundi to Murambatsvina, Mugabe to Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa takes over Ziscosteel revival drive

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zimbabwe imports 56% dietary needs

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chinese giant resumes US$12m talks with NetOne

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwe's endemic corruption needs strong institutions

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Sikhala viewed as a threat to Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 660 Views

Leave us alone, says Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

CSOs ratchet pressure on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zapu seeks meeting with ANC, uMkhonto we Sizwe Over Zimbabwe crisis

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Chiwenga in no-show

2 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Drama as police besiege Chin'ono lawyers

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

Govt warns banks over civil servants COVID-19 allowances

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Judge denies MDC youth leader bail

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Calls for Chin'ono's release grow louder

2 hrs ago | 409 Views

Bulawayo records drop in TB-related deaths

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe youths urged to peacefully engage govt

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Parly director, wife up for stock theft

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Machete gang invades Shurugwi mine

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF exposing itself

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

We're in a music crisis: Winky D

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Obert Mpofu wants to be reported to ZACC if he is corrupt

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

'Zimbabwe not ready for soccer return'

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Thieves steal 7 television sets at UBH private ward

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Dr Labode recovers from Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Bulawayo CBD Covid-19 hotspot

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

34 border jumpers arrested

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

RBZ, police probe Ponzi schemes

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Security guards vanish with US$306 000

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zanu-PF benefactor fires naid over #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Tanzania army descends on Mozambique border

3 hrs ago | 1078 Views

ZACC investigating Bulawayo City Council

4 hrs ago | 670 Views

Frozen chicken tests positive for Cornavirus

4 hrs ago | 2127 Views

To the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde ED Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1771 Views

Zim court imposes sanctions on Chin'ono, gags media from covering prison ordeal

4 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Machete wielding man on the run

5 hrs ago | 612 Views

'Suicidal Protest'

5 hrs ago | 1035 Views

'Have identified problems, will now revive health service' promised Chiwenga - No: 1 problem remains, Zanu PF

12 hrs ago | 5850 Views

'SA leaders, including Mandela, toothless to solve Zimbabwe crisis' - Not true, especially of the big man

12 hrs ago | 1238 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days