Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

We're in a music crisis: Winky D

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMDANCEHALL icon Winky D has disclosed that the country's music industry was in a serious crisis due to the impact of COVID-19, whose lockdown measures have included the prohibition of public gatherings.

For the majority of musicians in Zimbabwe, public live shows have traditionally been their major income stream.

Winky D's manager Jonathan Banda said to a greater extent, Zimbabwe was lagging behind in terms of the requisite technology for ideal online shows.

"The development model we all try to follow is what they call modernisation. If you are looking at Zimbabwe, we are trying to catch up, we are trying to replace whatever it is which is in place, the infrastructure technology, and we are still growing in terms of such things that's the honest truth," Banda said.

He said the brutal truth revealed by COVID-19 was that artistes were vulnerable.

"This situation has shown us that anything can happen life and there is need to balance a whole lot of things and it has shown us that artistes have no safety as it where be it institutionally or organisationally," he said.

"Besides the fact that there are a lot of initiatives, let's face it, yes, it's not normal for everyone and as artistes it has shown that we are vulnerable, it's like
we are saying right now I have strategy because now I am eating bread yet it's the only thing I can afford."

Banda expressed fears that music would be one of the last industries to open up given that it thrived on crowds and public gatherings.

"Most of what we are doing now is administrative and the way things are I think it could be the last industry to be considered in terms of operations because it gathers a lot of people so let's just be sober and sincere with ourselves," he said.

Online performances, which several musicians have taken up, could not be classified as an alternative as it was the only option at the moment.

"We have this misconception that we should be growing better even when things are wrong. Personally, I want to dismiss the issue of using online platform as a strategy, but as the only available option that's there for us right now, we never anticipated this, things are really not well for us, but we continue working," he said.

Banda said since the lockdown, their work was more administrative although some musicians say they are using the lockdown to pen new tracks. He said Winky D had always been writing songs even before the lockdown.

"We can't even say nowadays he is writing songs because he always writing and it's not a new thing and it's a process. For an artiste, if you establish yourself, it's not about releasing something, but the impact of the output," he said.

Banda underscored the need for the sector to invest in local resource utilisation, adding that going online would leave some of their fans out in the cold in view of high data charges and poor internet connectivity.

"So really, we are trying and we are saying to ourselves I think there are certain areas that we really feel we should invest in. First and foremost, we should look at local resource utilisation whenever possible, but however, as for us when we do partnerships with others outside, it's merely because we would not have seen those things around and it's just one of those very difficult scenarios," he said.

"If we decide to go online, it means we have neglected some of the most organic fans that we have had, those who don't have access to this like the ghetto youths and others in rural areas. We are humans and we don't have answers to everything."

Banda indicated that currently, they were not able to do their visuals because traditionally they use several locations and work with a huge cast, something not possible under the lockdown in which social distancing was critical.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Bulawayo Prophet Jay Israel charged US$3 000 to buy juju power

43 mins ago | 213 Views

Mnangagwa jittery as pressure mounts

2 hrs ago | 2732 Views

'There is no crisis in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

Mnangagwa's rise, fall from grace

2 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Chamisa, Khupe leadership fight spills to Supreme Court

3 hrs ago | 1706 Views

ZCC pursues multi-stakeholder dialogue process

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Dead bodies pile up at parlors

3 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Opaque $18bn stimulus irks business

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

Smuggling groceries from SA new Covid-19 frontier

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mnangagwa's regime buckles under the tide of #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

State seeks to bar Mtetwa from representing Chin'ono

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

What's in a name? From Gukurahundi to Murambatsvina, Mugabe to Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa takes over Ziscosteel revival drive

3 hrs ago | 439 Views

Zimbabwe imports 56% dietary needs

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chinese giant resumes US$12m talks with NetOne

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabwe's endemic corruption needs strong institutions

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Sikhala viewed as a threat to Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 791 Views

Leave us alone, says Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 537 Views

CSOs ratchet pressure on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zapu seeks meeting with ANC, uMkhonto we Sizwe Over Zimbabwe crisis

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Chiwenga in no-show

3 hrs ago | 2408 Views

Drama as police besiege Chin'ono lawyers

3 hrs ago | 472 Views

Govt warns banks over civil servants COVID-19 allowances

3 hrs ago | 322 Views

Judge denies MDC youth leader bail

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Calls for Chin'ono's release grow louder

3 hrs ago | 461 Views

Bulawayo records drop in TB-related deaths

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe youths urged to peacefully engage govt

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Parly director, wife up for stock theft

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Machete gang invades Shurugwi mine

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF exposing itself

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Obert Mpofu wants to be reported to ZACC if he is corrupt

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

'Zimbabwe not ready for soccer return'

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Thieves steal 7 television sets at UBH private ward

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Dr Labode recovers from Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Bulawayo CBD Covid-19 hotspot

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe not on Sadc agenda

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

34 border jumpers arrested

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

RBZ, police probe Ponzi schemes

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Security guards vanish with US$306 000

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zanu-PF benefactor fires naid over #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Tanzania army descends on Mozambique border

3 hrs ago | 1171 Views

ZACC investigating Bulawayo City Council

4 hrs ago | 694 Views

Frozen chicken tests positive for Cornavirus

5 hrs ago | 2225 Views

To the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde ED Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1843 Views

Zim court imposes sanctions on Chin'ono, gags media from covering prison ordeal

5 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Machete wielding man on the run

5 hrs ago | 615 Views

'Suicidal Protest'

6 hrs ago | 1055 Views

'Have identified problems, will now revive health service' promised Chiwenga - No: 1 problem remains, Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 5948 Views

'SA leaders, including Mandela, toothless to solve Zimbabwe crisis' - Not true, especially of the big man

13 hrs ago | 1252 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days