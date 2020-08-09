Latest News Editor's Choice


Machete gang invades Shurugwi mine

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
A 50-MEMBER gang of machete-wielding gold panners reportedly invaded Tebekwe Mine in Shurugwi on Tuesday, handcuffed and assaulted two security guards manning the premises in a bid to steal gold ore.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the incident, adding that the panners left empty-handed after their efforts were thwarted by police officers who rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call.

"We are also still compiling full details of what actually happened," he said.

According to mine manager Thamsanqa Maseko, the illegal miners disarmed two security guards and assaulted them before proceeding to the gold milling plant.

He, however, said police arrived immediately after they made a distress call. "They were about 50 of them armed with machetes and iron bars," Maseko said.

"They proceeded to encircle the milling plant, chanting songs that they were going to take over the mine. Police, however, moved swiftly and found some assaulting a security guard whom they had handcuffed."

He added: "Upon seeing the police, the illegal miners fled in different directions, but eight were rounded up before being arrested."

Maseko said one of the security guard who was severely assaulted was admitted at Shurugwi District Hospital, but his condition was stable.

Source - newsday

