Parly director, wife up for stock theft

PARLIAMENT of Zimbabwe library director Isiah Munyoro and his wife Pedzisai have been arrested for stealing 22 goats from a villager in Gutu, Masvingo province.The couple on Wednesday appeared at the Gutu Magistrates Court along with accomplices Trymore Mangwanda and Simbarashe Nyamande.Munyoro, his wife, Mangwanda and Nyamande were granted free bail and remanded to August 17 for routine remand.Allegations are that on July 11 this year at around 3pm, the complainant Kennedy Tengwana left 55 goats at his homestead at Village 4B Loan Farm in Gutu under the custody of his herd boy Joel Hwititi.It is alleged that sometime between July 11 and August 9 this year, Mangwanda, Nyamande, Pedzisai and Munyoro connived with Hwititi and stole seven goats and drove them to Munyoro's farm.Tengwana's younger brother Johnson received a tip-off of the theft and filed a report to the police.Police made a follow up and allegedly recovered the seven stolen goats worth US$580 from Munyoro's brother, Maynard.It is further alleged that during the period from February to August this year, Hwititi illegally sold another 16 goats worth US$1 600 and 15 of them were later recovered from Muduwa village, Chief Serima's area, Gutu.Hwititi's bail hearing was expected to be heard yesterday. Mohammed Muza represented the State.