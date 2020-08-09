Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt warns banks over civil servants COVID-19 allowances

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT yesterday said it would not tolerate the practise by banks and shops to inflate prices on goods purchased using the United States dollar CoVID-allowance given to civil servants and pensioners.

In a statement, the Finance ministry said the allowances, deposited into government workers and pensioners' nostro accounts yesterday, were paid to the suppliers directly in foreign currency.

The statement followed reports that some retailers were overcharging on online purchases using the US$ allowances, which are not dispensed in hard currency by the banks.

"Treasury notes with concern and disappointment that some regulated banking institutions in connivance with major retailers have conspired to limit or prevent beneficiaries of the scheme from accessing the full foreign currency value of their payments," the statement read in part.

"We are receiving reports that some banks are telling customers that they have not received nostro US dollars from the Treasury, a situation which has resulted in reputational damage to the government and unnecessary ill feeling among civil servants and the public at large."

The ministry said some banks were unwilling or unable to provide platforms to enable beneficiaries to access the full foreign currency value of these allowances.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Bulawayo Prophet Jay Israel charged US$3 000 to buy juju power

43 mins ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa jittery as pressure mounts

2 hrs ago | 2745 Views

'There is no crisis in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 449 Views

Mnangagwa's rise, fall from grace

2 hrs ago | 1310 Views

Chamisa, Khupe leadership fight spills to Supreme Court

3 hrs ago | 1715 Views

ZCC pursues multi-stakeholder dialogue process

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Dead bodies pile up at parlors

3 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Opaque $18bn stimulus irks business

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

Smuggling groceries from SA new Covid-19 frontier

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mnangagwa's regime buckles under the tide of #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

3 hrs ago | 365 Views

State seeks to bar Mtetwa from representing Chin'ono

3 hrs ago | 343 Views

What's in a name? From Gukurahundi to Murambatsvina, Mugabe to Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa takes over Ziscosteel revival drive

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zimbabwe imports 56% dietary needs

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chinese giant resumes US$12m talks with NetOne

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabwe's endemic corruption needs strong institutions

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Sikhala viewed as a threat to Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 795 Views

Leave us alone, says Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 537 Views

CSOs ratchet pressure on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zapu seeks meeting with ANC, uMkhonto we Sizwe Over Zimbabwe crisis

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Chiwenga in no-show

3 hrs ago | 2422 Views

Drama as police besiege Chin'ono lawyers

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

Judge denies MDC youth leader bail

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Calls for Chin'ono's release grow louder

3 hrs ago | 461 Views

Bulawayo records drop in TB-related deaths

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe youths urged to peacefully engage govt

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Parly director, wife up for stock theft

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Machete gang invades Shurugwi mine

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF exposing itself

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

We're in a music crisis: Winky D

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Obert Mpofu wants to be reported to ZACC if he is corrupt

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

'Zimbabwe not ready for soccer return'

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Thieves steal 7 television sets at UBH private ward

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Dr Labode recovers from Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Bulawayo CBD Covid-19 hotspot

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe not on Sadc agenda

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

34 border jumpers arrested

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

RBZ, police probe Ponzi schemes

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Security guards vanish with US$306 000

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zanu-PF benefactor fires naid over #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Tanzania army descends on Mozambique border

3 hrs ago | 1174 Views

ZACC investigating Bulawayo City Council

4 hrs ago | 695 Views

Frozen chicken tests positive for Cornavirus

5 hrs ago | 2226 Views

To the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde ED Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Zim court imposes sanctions on Chin'ono, gags media from covering prison ordeal

5 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Machete wielding man on the run

5 hrs ago | 615 Views

'Suicidal Protest'

6 hrs ago | 1055 Views

'Have identified problems, will now revive health service' promised Chiwenga - No: 1 problem remains, Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 5952 Views

'SA leaders, including Mandela, toothless to solve Zimbabwe crisis' - Not true, especially of the big man

13 hrs ago | 1252 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days