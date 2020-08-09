Chiwenga in no-show

News / National

by Staff reporter

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga yesterday failed to show up at Ekusileni Medical Centre in Bulawayo where he was billed to tour the COVID-19 facility amid reports that he had instead travelled to Binga in Matabeleland North province.The developments come at a time when the centre, which was declared a COVID-19 facility sometime in April, is yet to open to the public as it still requires about US$3,4 million expected to fully equip its wards.Authorities at the medical centre yesterday expected Chiwenga, as Health minister, to tour the facility and appreciate some of the challenges it is facing."The Vice-President's tour to the hospital has been cancelled. I am not really sure why, but he has diverted his route to Binga," district information officer Miriam Chigonde told Southern Eye.Ekusileni acting chief executive officer Absolom Dube said he was not in a position to say when the hospital would be opened."I was not told as to why the minister has cancelled the visit," Dube said."The minister was the one who was meant to reveal when the hospital was likely to open its doors. We were also waiting for the minister to tell us more during his tour."