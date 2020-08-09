Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zapu seeks meeting with ANC, uMkhonto we Sizwe Over Zimbabwe crisis

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
OPPOSITION Zapu has requested a meeting with South Africa's main liberation movements, the ANC, South Africa Communist Party (SACP) and uMkhonto we Sizwe to demand the adoption of an inclusive engagement to Zimbabwe's political and economic crisis.

UMkhonto we Sizwe was the ANC's military wing during that country's fight against the apartheid regime.

Zapu secretary for international relations Future Msebele confirmed to eNCA Thursday that while the ruling Zanu-PF party was at the centre of economic and political chaos in Zimbabwe, Zapu still had to be consulted on a way forward.

A former liberation movement, Zapu went into a coalition with Zanu in 1987 to form the now Zanu-PF and end callous killings on 20 000 civilians by the military under then Prime Minister Robert Mugabe.

However, some of the senior Zapu officials, including the late Dumiso Dabengwa, pulled out of the agreement and revived Zapu structures.

"What we are looking forward for is an inclusive approach and an inclusive engagement," Msebele said.

"Not only engagement where we are going to see the ANC government or envoys that have been sent to Zimbabwe to negotiate only with Zanu-PF."

Early this week, South African president Cyril Ramaphosa sent special envoys, Baleka Mbete and Sydney Mufamadi, to Zimbabwe to assess the political crisis in the country following arrests and State-sponsored brutal attacks of ordinary citizens, including politicians, activists, lawyers and journalists.

Msebele said their meeting with the ANC, SACP and uMkhonto we Sizwe was to remind Ramaphosa that quiet diplomacy has not been effective in Zimbabwe and another approach had to be taken.

"Quiet diplomacy does not work in Zimbabwe. They need to take a better stance than that and they need to voice out people's concerns," he said.

According to Human Rights Watch, at least 60 people have since been arrested during anti-government protests. Abductions and arrests continue with scores of opposition leaders in hiding.

Source - newzimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days