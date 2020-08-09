Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe imports 56% dietary needs

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE is struggling to produce enough for its dietary necessities, importing 56% of its requirements every year businessdigest has learnt.

The Southern African country, once regarded as the breadbasket of Africa, now produces one-month supply of soya and wheat and five months' supply of maize.

This is against the national annual wheat/ flour requirement of about 350 000 tonnes and over 800 000 tonnes of maize.

Industrialist and United Refineries Ltd CEO Busisa Moyo said there was need for the country to prioritise localisation of its value chain especially in the agricultural sector.

Moyo added that bankable and transferrable title for individual and corporate farming, as well as structured and competencebased financing for farming, are key.

The government is still to resolve the thorny issue of the bankability of 99-year leases. The delay has resulted in farmers failing to access bank loans as they cannot use the land they have as collateral.

"This is what we produced for the last three years annually. One month supply of soya, one month supply of wheat and five months' supply of maize, the rest of the months we import. Our best qualified farmers need to be resourced to farm, by the banking sector. Private and corporate farming contracting should also be structured with the assistance of Ministry of Finance guarantees in the meantime for a meaningful output," Moyo said.

"Extension service personnel have to be capacitated to train both medium and small-scale farming. We will have to move away from maize dependant agricultural sector and include small grains which are better suited to our climate and are now becoming the nutritional preference even in urban areas."

Moyo said it is vital to rope in women and youth to boost production.

"The youth and women have to be mainstreamed into on the job training and other farming support occupations and incentivised to produce instead of pursuing theoretical subjects. The-PFumvudza project (which involves the utilisation of small pieces of land and applying the correct agronomic practices for higher returns) under the Ministry of Agriculture and the foundations for farming initiative by the churches is a promising step provided that it is well managed and farmers are held accountable for support," Moyo said.

Climate change has also contributed to the looming food crisis which is worsened by the deteriorating state of the economy. Although tobacco is moving back up to levels where it was 15 years ago, it is at a huge expense to the environment with 300 000 hectares of trees being cut down to cure the crop each year.

Milk production is down by 80%, beef is down by 80%, coffee down by 90%, paprika down by 95%, while wheat has also decreased by 95%.

On the other hand, the manufacturing sector production has fallen nearly 70%.

Moyo, however, said it was possible to revert back to the days of producing adequate food for the country.

"The country is simply not producing enough for its dietary requirements. We have to put our heads down and get it right by growing national output from agriculture. It starts with education and training but it is possible," he said.

As the country continues to suffer foreign currency shortages, Moyo said the mining sector remained the main foreign currency earner in Zimbabwe with a silver lining being that gold has breached the US$2 000 mark.

Should the country continue to fine tune the gold sector for optimum national benefit as well as grow output and value add to build resilience against price shocks, a breakthrough could be achieved, Moyo said.



Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Bulawayo Prophet Jay Israel charged US$3 000 to buy juju power

43 mins ago | 211 Views

Mnangagwa jittery as pressure mounts

2 hrs ago | 2724 Views

'There is no crisis in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

Mnangagwa's rise, fall from grace

2 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Chamisa, Khupe leadership fight spills to Supreme Court

3 hrs ago | 1705 Views

ZCC pursues multi-stakeholder dialogue process

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Dead bodies pile up at parlors

3 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Opaque $18bn stimulus irks business

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

Smuggling groceries from SA new Covid-19 frontier

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Mnangagwa's regime buckles under the tide of #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

State seeks to bar Mtetwa from representing Chin'ono

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

What's in a name? From Gukurahundi to Murambatsvina, Mugabe to Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa takes over Ziscosteel revival drive

3 hrs ago | 438 Views

Chinese giant resumes US$12m talks with NetOne

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabwe's endemic corruption needs strong institutions

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Sikhala viewed as a threat to Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 791 Views

Leave us alone, says Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 537 Views

CSOs ratchet pressure on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zapu seeks meeting with ANC, uMkhonto we Sizwe Over Zimbabwe crisis

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Chiwenga in no-show

3 hrs ago | 2405 Views

Drama as police besiege Chin'ono lawyers

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

Govt warns banks over civil servants COVID-19 allowances

3 hrs ago | 322 Views

Judge denies MDC youth leader bail

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Calls for Chin'ono's release grow louder

3 hrs ago | 461 Views

Bulawayo records drop in TB-related deaths

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe youths urged to peacefully engage govt

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Parly director, wife up for stock theft

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Machete gang invades Shurugwi mine

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF exposing itself

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

We're in a music crisis: Winky D

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Obert Mpofu wants to be reported to ZACC if he is corrupt

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

'Zimbabwe not ready for soccer return'

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Thieves steal 7 television sets at UBH private ward

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Dr Labode recovers from Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Bulawayo CBD Covid-19 hotspot

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe not on Sadc agenda

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

34 border jumpers arrested

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

RBZ, police probe Ponzi schemes

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Security guards vanish with US$306 000

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zanu-PF benefactor fires naid over #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Tanzania army descends on Mozambique border

3 hrs ago | 1171 Views

ZACC investigating Bulawayo City Council

4 hrs ago | 694 Views

Frozen chicken tests positive for Cornavirus

5 hrs ago | 2224 Views

To the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde ED Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1843 Views

Zim court imposes sanctions on Chin'ono, gags media from covering prison ordeal

5 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Machete wielding man on the run

5 hrs ago | 615 Views

'Suicidal Protest'

5 hrs ago | 1055 Views

'Have identified problems, will now revive health service' promised Chiwenga - No: 1 problem remains, Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 5948 Views

'SA leaders, including Mandela, toothless to solve Zimbabwe crisis' - Not true, especially of the big man

13 hrs ago | 1252 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days