Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's regime buckles under the tide of #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE growing momentum of the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter campaign on microblogging site Twitter and other social media applications against President Emmerson Mnangagwa (pictured)'s government is indicative of the citizens' growing discontent over his rule and repressive approach to crush dissent.

Government has been heavy-handed in its bid to stop protests by civil rights groups and political parties against corruption and the deteriorating economic situation characterised by a crippling liquidity crunch, acute fuel and foreign currency shortages, skyrocketing prices and runaway inflation, which has since surpassed the 700% mark, decimating incomes and pensions in the process.

Alarmed by plans to protest on July 31, police arrested opposition politician and organiser of the demonstrations Jacob Ngarivhume and journalist Hopewell Chin'ono for allegedly inciting violence. Appeals for bail have been unsuccessful with the two taken to Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison where they are caged with hardened criminals.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzai Mahere, award-winning author Tsitsi Dangarembga, nephew of journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu, Tawanda Muchehiwa, are among those who were either arrested or tortured over the protests.

MDC-A says 30 of its members are in hiding as the crackdown by the state intensifies. This has prompted the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter social media campaign which has been endorsed by celebrities such as American rapper Ice Cube, Zimbabwean-born South African rugby player Tendai Mtawarira and South African actress, model, television host, and radio personality, Pearl Thusi, among others.

The crackdown by Mnangagwa's government has not only drawn the ire of the European Union and the United States which have on several occasions criticised government's chequered human rights record. It has also drawn sharp criticism by the United Nations and closer to home, the African Union (AU).

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres last week said he was following developments in Zimbabwe "with concern".

"He urges the government of Zimbabwe to ensure the protection of all fundamental human rights, notably the freedom of opinion and expression and the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and association," a statement from Guterres' office said.

AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat issued a rare rebuke of a member state after expressing concern at reports of the use of "disproportionate force" by Zimbabwe's security forces in enforcing Covid-19 emergency measures.

"The chairperson is concerned about reports of disproportionate use of force by security forces in enforcing Covid-19 emergency measures. He implores the authorities to exercise restraint in their response to peaceful protests," Mahamat's office said.

South Africa President and AU chairperson Cyril Ramaphosa sent envoys Baleka Mbete, Sydney Mufamadi and advocate Ngoako Abel Ramatlhodi to meet Mnangagwa over the human rights abuses. They, however, did not meet the opposition MDC Alliance as widely expected.

South African opposition parties have also added their voice to the chorus of condemnation with Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema going as far as labelling Mnangagwa "a pig that is eating his children".

However, during a Heroes' Day address to the nation on Monday this week, Mnangagwa called criticism of human rights abuses by his government "divisive falsehoods" and said his administration was under a renewed onslaught from domestic and foreign opponents.

"The divisive falsehoods and concoctions by renegades and supremacists who want to pounce on our natural resources will never win the day. Truth shall triumph over lies and good over evil," Mnangagwa said.
The success of the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter campaign is reflective of the citizens taking it upon themselves to express their discontent with the way they are being governed, according to political analyst, Prolific Mataruse.

"The rise of the Twitter campaign reflects certain disillusionment not only with the state, but the opposition," Mataruse said. "This is citizens coming with their own strategy with examples of movements such as Tajamuka and Pastor Evan Mawarire movement."

He said the protest shows the lack of trust in Mnangagwa's administration.

"Government will need to deal with the negative perception at every level," Mataruse said.

The attempt by Mnangagwa's government to stifle protests has backfired as evidenced by the success of the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter campaign which has put even more pressure on the septuagenarian leader, according to political analyst Dumisani Nkomo.

"The campaign has really been phenomenal. The irony is that by suppressing the July 31 protests it has actually birthed an unprecedented Twitter movement that has gone international," he said. "The regime
has been forced to backtrack as a result of the momentum which has taken a life of its own."

The intensified onslaught against the Mnangagwa regime was unimaginable when the Zimbabwean leader was sworn into office on the back of a military coup that ousted the late former president Robert Mugabe.

Sweeping into office on the back of promises of entrenching democracy and breathing life into the economy by adopting the mantra Zimbabwe is open for business, Mnangagwa enjoyed global goodwill.

As a result the British government availed US$100 million for businesses in the country, the first direct commercial loan in 20 years. Mnangagwa was one of the most sought after politician at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in 2018 with journalists falling over each other to interview the man who had promised to turn the country from an international pariah to a respectable member of the League of Nations.

However, it has been downhill for Mnangagwa since the killing of six citizens by soldiers during a protest over the delay in the announcement of the 2018 harmonised elections results on August 1 that year.



Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Bulawayo Prophet Jay Israel charged US$3 000 to buy juju power

45 mins ago | 235 Views

Mnangagwa jittery as pressure mounts

2 hrs ago | 2785 Views

'There is no crisis in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mnangagwa's rise, fall from grace

3 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Chamisa, Khupe leadership fight spills to Supreme Court

3 hrs ago | 1745 Views

ZCC pursues multi-stakeholder dialogue process

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

Dead bodies pile up at parlors

3 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Opaque $18bn stimulus irks business

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Smuggling groceries from SA new Covid-19 frontier

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

State seeks to bar Mtetwa from representing Chin'ono

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

What's in a name? From Gukurahundi to Murambatsvina, Mugabe to Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa takes over Ziscosteel revival drive

3 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zimbabwe imports 56% dietary needs

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Chinese giant resumes US$12m talks with NetOne

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwe's endemic corruption needs strong institutions

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Sikhala viewed as a threat to Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 803 Views

Leave us alone, says Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 540 Views

CSOs ratchet pressure on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zapu seeks meeting with ANC, uMkhonto we Sizwe Over Zimbabwe crisis

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Chiwenga in no-show

3 hrs ago | 2466 Views

Drama as police besiege Chin'ono lawyers

3 hrs ago | 478 Views

Govt warns banks over civil servants COVID-19 allowances

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

Judge denies MDC youth leader bail

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Calls for Chin'ono's release grow louder

3 hrs ago | 464 Views

Bulawayo records drop in TB-related deaths

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe youths urged to peacefully engage govt

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Parly director, wife up for stock theft

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Machete gang invades Shurugwi mine

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF exposing itself

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

We're in a music crisis: Winky D

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Obert Mpofu wants to be reported to ZACC if he is corrupt

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

'Zimbabwe not ready for soccer return'

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Thieves steal 7 television sets at UBH private ward

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Dr Labode recovers from Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Bulawayo CBD Covid-19 hotspot

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zimbabwe not on Sadc agenda

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

34 border jumpers arrested

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

RBZ, police probe Ponzi schemes

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Security guards vanish with US$306 000

3 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zanu-PF benefactor fires naid over #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Tanzania army descends on Mozambique border

3 hrs ago | 1180 Views

ZACC investigating Bulawayo City Council

4 hrs ago | 697 Views

Frozen chicken tests positive for Cornavirus

5 hrs ago | 2228 Views

To the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde ED Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1845 Views

Zim court imposes sanctions on Chin'ono, gags media from covering prison ordeal

5 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Machete wielding man on the run

5 hrs ago | 617 Views

'Suicidal Protest'

6 hrs ago | 1055 Views

'Have identified problems, will now revive health service' promised Chiwenga - No: 1 problem remains, Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 5961 Views

'SA leaders, including Mandela, toothless to solve Zimbabwe crisis' - Not true, especially of the big man

13 hrs ago | 1253 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days