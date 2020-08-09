Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Opaque $18bn stimulus irks business

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BUSINESS and labour are in the dark over the distribution of a ZW$18 billion (US$219,5 million) stimulus package announced by government three months ago to ameliorate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, amid concerns about the impact of inflation as well as revelations that the initiative had not reached struggling industries.

The stimulus package, which was announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on May 1, is meant to assist all productive sectors by ensuring they revive operations and maintain jobs. It was designed to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has resulted in hundreds of thousands of fatalities globally, while also helping business following losses from the resultant national lockdown which was imposed by government on March 30.

The ZW$18 billion stimulus package consists of agriculture support (ZW$6,08 billion), Working Capital Fund (ZW$3,02 billion), Mining Sector Fund (ZW$1 billion), SME Support Fund (ZW$500 million), Arts Sector Fund (ZW$20 million), Liquidity Release from Statutory Reserves (ZW$2 billion), Health Sector Support Fund (ZW$1 billion), Broad Relief Measures (ZW$1,5 billion) and Food Grant (ZW$2,40 billion).

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions secretary-general Japhet Moyo said labour and business demanded at their last tripartite negotiating forum meeting to know from government the details of how the bailout package had been distributed and to whom.

"During the TNF, we discussed the containment measures of Covid-19 besides testing and World Health Organisation guidelines. Business and labour wanted to find out who had benefited from the stimulus package; whether it was through the banks, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe or another channel," Moyo said.

"Our fear is that the money will end up with someone who does not even have a company just as what happened during the farm mechanisation programme where individuals without farms got farming implements. We as labour want that money to go to companies so that it saves jobs."

He said they are still awaiting a comprehensive response from government as to how the funds have been disbursed.

Moyo said there is need for the timeous distribution of the stimulus package given the depreciation of the local unit as a result of runaway inflation, which has since surpassed the 700% mark.

"Inflation might dampen the effectiveness of the stimulus package. If there is a delay in the distribution of the money under the package, it will be of little value as it would have been decimated by inflation," Moyo warned.

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce chief executive Chris Mugaga said none of its members have benefited from the stimulus package.

"We have received nothing. Nothing at all! I don't even know if the sum exists," Mugaga said.

Employers Confederation of Zimbabwe president Israel Murefu said they are still consulting among their members to establish who benefited from the stimulus package.

"I do not know of anyone who has received the stimulus package. We have asked our office to do some research and check with the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe and Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) to find out if anyone has benefited," Murefu said.

He said part of the package is in the form of guarantees which would not help distressed companies much as they desperately need liquidity to keep them afloat.

CZI president Henry Ruzvidzo said industry has met Finance minister Mthuli Ncube over the stimulus package.

"There are some who say they have received it but it is not a lot of companies who have accessed it. We have raised the issue with the minister. There are challenges on the government side," Ruzvidzo said.
He said government needs to strike a balance of giving funding to distressed companies and avoiding a situation whereby it would worsen inflationary pressures.

"We are not happy, but one has to understand the constraints government is working under," Ruzvidzo said.




Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Bulawayo Prophet Jay Israel charged US$3 000 to buy juju power

45 mins ago | 236 Views

Mnangagwa jittery as pressure mounts

2 hrs ago | 2788 Views

'There is no crisis in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mnangagwa's rise, fall from grace

3 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Chamisa, Khupe leadership fight spills to Supreme Court

3 hrs ago | 1748 Views

ZCC pursues multi-stakeholder dialogue process

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

Dead bodies pile up at parlors

3 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Smuggling groceries from SA new Covid-19 frontier

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mnangagwa's regime buckles under the tide of #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

3 hrs ago | 370 Views

State seeks to bar Mtetwa from representing Chin'ono

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

What's in a name? From Gukurahundi to Murambatsvina, Mugabe to Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa takes over Ziscosteel revival drive

3 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zimbabwe imports 56% dietary needs

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Chinese giant resumes US$12m talks with NetOne

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwe's endemic corruption needs strong institutions

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Sikhala viewed as a threat to Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 804 Views

Leave us alone, says Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 540 Views

CSOs ratchet pressure on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zapu seeks meeting with ANC, uMkhonto we Sizwe Over Zimbabwe crisis

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Chiwenga in no-show

3 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Drama as police besiege Chin'ono lawyers

3 hrs ago | 479 Views

Govt warns banks over civil servants COVID-19 allowances

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Judge denies MDC youth leader bail

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Calls for Chin'ono's release grow louder

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

Bulawayo records drop in TB-related deaths

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe youths urged to peacefully engage govt

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Parly director, wife up for stock theft

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Machete gang invades Shurugwi mine

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF exposing itself

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

We're in a music crisis: Winky D

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Obert Mpofu wants to be reported to ZACC if he is corrupt

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

'Zimbabwe not ready for soccer return'

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Thieves steal 7 television sets at UBH private ward

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Dr Labode recovers from Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Bulawayo CBD Covid-19 hotspot

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zimbabwe not on Sadc agenda

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

34 border jumpers arrested

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

RBZ, police probe Ponzi schemes

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Security guards vanish with US$306 000

3 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zanu-PF benefactor fires naid over #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Tanzania army descends on Mozambique border

3 hrs ago | 1181 Views

ZACC investigating Bulawayo City Council

4 hrs ago | 697 Views

Frozen chicken tests positive for Cornavirus

5 hrs ago | 2228 Views

To the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde ED Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1845 Views

Zim court imposes sanctions on Chin'ono, gags media from covering prison ordeal

5 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Machete wielding man on the run

5 hrs ago | 617 Views

'Suicidal Protest'

6 hrs ago | 1055 Views

'Have identified problems, will now revive health service' promised Chiwenga - No: 1 problem remains, Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 5961 Views

'SA leaders, including Mandela, toothless to solve Zimbabwe crisis' - Not true, especially of the big man

13 hrs ago | 1253 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days