Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa, Khupe leadership fight spills to Supreme Court

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE messy tug-of-war between MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and his MDCT nemesis Thokozani Khupe has taken a new twist after it emerged the two will once again square off in the Supreme Court over the extension of Khupe's leadership.

In March, the Supreme Court ruled that Nelson Chamisa was an illegitimate leader of the MDC, paving the way for Khupe to return as the interim leader of the party pending an extraordinary congress which was supposed to have been held by July 31.

The congress, however, failed to proceed due to the ongoing Covid-19-induced restrictions.

This effectively means Khupe's mandate as interim president has expired.

As such, the MDC-T made an application at the Supreme Court on July 29 seeking an extension to Khupe's current term and citing Chamisa as a respondent.

Chamisa, through his lawyer, Advocate Thabani Mpofu, notified the court of his intention to oppose the application.

MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora confirmed the development in a recent interview with the Zimbabwe Independent saying lawyers from both sides have since met and deliberated on the issue.
He said Chamisa's legal team has been given time to prepare their papers.

"We were supposed to have held our extraordinary congress on July 31 but we were stopped by the health officials and police because of the Covid-19 restrictions," Mwonzora said.

"We have therefore applied for an extension and the matter is going to be argued in the Supreme Court. So the lawyers met and agreed on certain timelines to manage the case. In other words, we have filed our application. The respondents were given time within which to respond because they indicated that they want to oppose the application.

"Chamisa wants to oppose the application and he is going to be given time to file his papers. We have no problem with that. The application was made two days before the expiry of the term of the interim president," he said.

Mwonzora also said apart from Khupe, other office bearers were not affected. "The mandates of other office bearers do not expire. They can only expire after the holding of the ordinary congress, not even the extraordinary congress because as you know, the extraordinary congress is for the election of a president and after that, that president will organise the ordinary congress to elect everyone. So the mandate continues until the holding of that congress.

"So my mandate for example doesn't expire until the holding of a congress that chooses the secretary general," he said.

Efforts to get a comment from MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere were fruitless as she was not answering calls to her mobile phone. Advocate Mpofu was also not reachable.

Chamisa took over as MDC president in controversial circumstances in 2018 after he outwitted his then two co-vice-presidents, Khupe and Elias Mudzuri during a nasty fight which played out at a time when Tsvangirai was on his deathbed in South Africa.

Relying on a militant youth wing, known as the Vanguard, which allegedly launched violent raids in Khupe's camp, Chamisa managed to outfox her. Khupe was his most potent rival then.



Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa jittery as pressure mounts

1 hr ago | 976 Views

'There is no crisis in Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa's rise, fall from grace

1 hr ago | 448 Views

ZCC pursues multi-stakeholder dialogue process

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Dead bodies pile up at parlors

1 hr ago | 498 Views

Opaque $18bn stimulus irks business

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Smuggling groceries from SA new Covid-19 frontier

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa's regime buckles under the tide of #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

1 hr ago | 198 Views

State seeks to bar Mtetwa from representing Chin'ono

1 hr ago | 167 Views

What's in a name? From Gukurahundi to Murambatsvina, Mugabe to Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa takes over Ziscosteel revival drive

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zimbabwe imports 56% dietary needs

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Chinese giant resumes US$12m talks with NetOne

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe's endemic corruption needs strong institutions

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Sikhala viewed as a threat to Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 495 Views

Leave us alone, says Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 389 Views

CSOs ratchet pressure on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zapu seeks meeting with ANC, uMkhonto we Sizwe Over Zimbabwe crisis

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Chiwenga in no-show

2 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Drama as police besiege Chin'ono lawyers

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Govt warns banks over civil servants COVID-19 allowances

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Judge denies MDC youth leader bail

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Calls for Chin'ono's release grow louder

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Bulawayo records drop in TB-related deaths

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe youths urged to peacefully engage govt

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Parly director, wife up for stock theft

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Machete gang invades Shurugwi mine

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF exposing itself

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

We're in a music crisis: Winky D

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Obert Mpofu wants to be reported to ZACC if he is corrupt

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

'Zimbabwe not ready for soccer return'

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Thieves steal 7 television sets at UBH private ward

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Dr Labode recovers from Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Bulawayo CBD Covid-19 hotspot

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe not on Sadc agenda

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

34 border jumpers arrested

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

RBZ, police probe Ponzi schemes

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Security guards vanish with US$306 000

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zanu-PF benefactor fires naid over #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Tanzania army descends on Mozambique border

2 hrs ago | 942 Views

ZACC investigating Bulawayo City Council

3 hrs ago | 626 Views

Frozen chicken tests positive for Cornavirus

3 hrs ago | 1918 Views

To the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde ED Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Zim court imposes sanctions on Chin'ono, gags media from covering prison ordeal

4 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Machete wielding man on the run

4 hrs ago | 597 Views

'Suicidal Protest'

4 hrs ago | 998 Views

'Have identified problems, will now revive health service' promised Chiwenga - No: 1 problem remains, Zanu PF

12 hrs ago | 5645 Views

'SA leaders, including Mandela, toothless to solve Zimbabwe crisis' - Not true, especially of the big man

12 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Zimbabwe and the Founders Sydrome (Foundiritis)

12 hrs ago | 671 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days