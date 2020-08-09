Latest News Editor's Choice


'There is no crisis in Zimbabwe'

by Staff reporter
GOVERNMENT has refuted wide claims South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa sent special envoys to Zimbabwe to investigate alleged human rights violations, which include rampant state sponsored abductions, insisting there was no crisis in the country that required external intervention.

In a statement Thursday evening, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe was not in turmoil and it had no issues with the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.

Earlier this week, Ramaphosa sent special envoys, Baleka Mbete and Sydney Mufamadi, to Zimbabwe to assess the political crisis in the country following continued arrests on political leaders, activists and journalists viewed to be anti-government.

The delegation met President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House in Harare. Details of the meeting remain unknown.

However, the envoys strangely cancelled scheduled meetings with MDC leaders amid speculation that the talks had been cancelled on the insistence of Mnangagwa.

Said Mutsvangwa, "It is important that we refute press claims of a crisis in Zimbabwe. Crisis in diplomacy has specific and defined circumstances that go beyond day to day banter.

"It is common knowledge that there is no Zimbabwean issue before the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security. Neither is there one such issue before the SADC Summit. Definitely there is no such issue before the continental body, the African Union.

"South African domestic politics can be allowed to be spirited. Even then neither comments from some figures in the ruling party (ANC) nor irate remarks from its opposition ranks should be taken as the basis of creating perceptions or attributions of crisis in other nations.

"All said, there is no crisis in Zimbabwe which needs external intervention under established international treaties and conventions."

Source - the independent

