WATCH: Bulawayo Prophet Jay Israel charged US$3 000 to buy juju power
17 secs ago
Bulawayo born Spirit Life leader Jaycob Dube (also known as Jay Israel) was charged US$3 000 to buy spiritual power from a Limpopo based Prophet Seer 1.
Seer 1 came out on the internet and said Dube approached him and asked how he can get power to perform miracles.
Seer 1 said they charged Dube US$3 000 and he failed to pay it.
Watch the video below:
Source - Byo24News