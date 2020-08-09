Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Bulawayo Prophet Jay Israel charged US$3 000 to buy juju power

by Mandla Ndlovu
17 secs ago | Views
Bulawayo born Spirit Life leader Jaycob Dube (also known as Jay Israel) was charged US$3 000 to buy spiritual power from a Limpopo based Prophet Seer 1.

Seer 1 came out on the internet and said Dube approached him and asked how he can get power to perform miracles.

Seer 1 said  they charged Dube US$3 000 and he failed to pay it.

Watch the video below:



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa jittery as pressure mounts

2 hrs ago | 1745 Views

'There is no crisis in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Mnangagwa's rise, fall from grace

2 hrs ago | 821 Views

Chamisa, Khupe leadership fight spills to Supreme Court

2 hrs ago | 1072 Views

ZCC pursues multi-stakeholder dialogue process

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Dead bodies pile up at parlors

2 hrs ago | 866 Views

Opaque $18bn stimulus irks business

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Smuggling groceries from SA new Covid-19 frontier

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mnangagwa's regime buckles under the tide of #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

State seeks to bar Mtetwa from representing Chin'ono

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

What's in a name? From Gukurahundi to Murambatsvina, Mugabe to Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa takes over Ziscosteel revival drive

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zimbabwe imports 56% dietary needs

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Chinese giant resumes US$12m talks with NetOne

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe's endemic corruption needs strong institutions

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Sikhala viewed as a threat to Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 614 Views

Leave us alone, says Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 451 Views

CSOs ratchet pressure on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zapu seeks meeting with ANC, uMkhonto we Sizwe Over Zimbabwe crisis

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Chiwenga in no-show

2 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Drama as police besiege Chin'ono lawyers

2 hrs ago | 409 Views

Govt warns banks over civil servants COVID-19 allowances

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Judge denies MDC youth leader bail

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Calls for Chin'ono's release grow louder

2 hrs ago | 391 Views

Bulawayo records drop in TB-related deaths

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe youths urged to peacefully engage govt

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Parly director, wife up for stock theft

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Machete gang invades Shurugwi mine

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF exposing itself

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

We're in a music crisis: Winky D

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Obert Mpofu wants to be reported to ZACC if he is corrupt

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

'Zimbabwe not ready for soccer return'

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Thieves steal 7 television sets at UBH private ward

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Dr Labode recovers from Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Bulawayo CBD Covid-19 hotspot

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe not on Sadc agenda

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

34 border jumpers arrested

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

RBZ, police probe Ponzi schemes

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Security guards vanish with US$306 000

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zanu-PF benefactor fires naid over #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Tanzania army descends on Mozambique border

3 hrs ago | 1043 Views

ZACC investigating Bulawayo City Council

3 hrs ago | 660 Views

Frozen chicken tests positive for Cornavirus

4 hrs ago | 2083 Views

To the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde ED Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Zim court imposes sanctions on Chin'ono, gags media from covering prison ordeal

4 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Machete wielding man on the run

5 hrs ago | 610 Views

'Suicidal Protest'

5 hrs ago | 1027 Views

'Have identified problems, will now revive health service' promised Chiwenga - No: 1 problem remains, Zanu PF

12 hrs ago | 5793 Views

'SA leaders, including Mandela, toothless to solve Zimbabwe crisis' - Not true, especially of the big man

12 hrs ago | 1231 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days