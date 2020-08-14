Meet the new Minister of Energy Soda Zhemu

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired Minister of Energy Fortune Chasi and employed a new Minister Soda Zhemu the Member of Parliament for Muzarabani North.Chasi was fired because he could not meet the expectations of the President.Zhemu comes from Muzarabani Growth Point where he attended Muzarabani primary and secondary school respectively and Machaya Secondary School.He holds a BCOM in Accounting and a Masters in Business administration. Zhemu who is a trained Quality management systems operator first became an MP in 2018.He joined politics in 1994 as a member of the youth league of ZANU PF and rose through the ranks to becoming secretary for education at district level, main wing.He worked as an accountant at Cottco Sanyati until 2004 and later joined Alliance Ginneries as Regional Manager but still within the cotton industry before retiring in 2017.