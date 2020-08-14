Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF to flush out bigwigs linked to G40

by Staff reporter
14 Aug 2020 at 19:05hrs | Views
ZANU-PF says it will soon flush out party members, including bigwigs, allegedly working with the vanquished Generation 40 (G40), a faction that was associated with the late former President Robert Mugabe.

The G40 faction fought tenaciously to block current President Emmerson Mnangagwa from succeeding Mugabe until his ouster through a popularly supported military coup in November 2017.

Zanu-PF security secretary in the politburo Lovemore Matuke told the Daily News yesterday that the party would soon deal with party members, among them bigwigs, linked to the G40 elements.

"Yes, there are some people in the party who are working with G40. We are going to flush them out… As the party's security department we are on high alert.

"We will flush out the G40 culprits and this is not going to affect the party.

"They are trying to take advantage of the economy and the drought, which I can assure that the president is going to address soon.

"Sanctions are affecting us, the president is also dealing with corruption, and so people must wait…we are in the right direction.

"We should fight to resolve the challenges, not to fight for positions," Matuke said.

The Zanu-PF party's security secretary recently revealed that they are carrying out investigations to find out members of their party who worked with the opposition during the thwarted July 31 protest.

So far politburo Health secretary Cleveria Chizema has been suspended pending investigations after she was allegedly found with posters advocating for the protest.

Mnangagwa has previously pointed to a plot to remove him from power involving some Zanu-PF MPs whom he alleged were working with the opposition to impeach him in Parliament.

During Mugabe's last few years in power, Mnangagwa was pitted against the G40 faction that had coalesced around the nonagenarian's erratic wife, Grace.

The vicious brawling took a nasty turn when Mnangagwa was allegedly poisoned by his rivals during one of Mugabe's highly-divisive youth interface rallies in Gwanda in 2017.

Mnangagwa's fate was eventually sealed on November 6, 2017 when Mugabe fired him a few days after the then VP's allies had booed the irascible Grace during a tense rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo.

However, tables were dramatically turned on Mugabe when the military rolled in their tanks on November 15 of that year and deposed the long-ruling leader from power which culminated into a number of alleged G40 kingpins fleeing into self-imposed exile.

But despite Mnangagwa's ascendancy to power, some ambitious bigwigs in the former liberation movement continue to stand accused of plotting to unseat the Zanu-PF leader.

This comes as political analysts have said a proposed new law which seeks to empower Mnangagwa to handpick his deputies could see him deciding who takes over after him, both as Zanu-PF's and the country's new leader.

Parliament has just held public hearings across the country, ahead of Constitutional Amendment Number 2 Bill being debated in the august House - where it is expected to sail through as Zanu-PF enjoys a super majority.

At the same time, critics say the Bill which seeks to introduce at least 27 amendments to the Constitution, including dropping the presidential election running mate clause is retrogressive.

The running mate clause was supposed to become operational from the fast-approaching 2023 general elections, which Mnangagwa has already indicated he will participate in.

The Bill also intends to amend the country's supreme law to give Mnangagwa the power to appoint the prosecutor-general, extend the terms of retiring judges, increase the women's quota in Parliament by 10 years, create a youth quota in the National Assembly, and appoint more non-constituency ministers, among other things.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZANU PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi genocide

1 hr ago | 754 Views

ZCTU endorses Catholic Bishops' letter

3 hrs ago | 1783 Views

Lawyers representing police officers who abused Cowdray Park women fear for their lives

4 hrs ago | 2058 Views

FULL TEXT: South Africa's new lockdown regulations

5 hrs ago | 2413 Views

WATCH: 'Makandiwa and his spiritual son killed a Chinese boy'

5 hrs ago | 5052 Views

Jonathan Moyo threatens to expose Mthuli Ncube's ministry

7 hrs ago | 5653 Views

Zimbabwe men can be jailed for failing to assist police in arresting suspects

8 hrs ago | 3185 Views

Mnangagwa carries a spy in his back pocket

8 hrs ago | 9424 Views

A comprehensive language policy will solve the street naming conundrum in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 612 Views

Biti invited sanctions to be imposed on Kuda Tagwirei

9 hrs ago | 3813 Views

Why I Don't Support #FreeHopewell

9 hrs ago | 3176 Views

Open letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

9 hrs ago | 2786 Views

Bad apples and forces

9 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Biti tells Zimbabweans to brace for bloodbath

10 hrs ago | 3546 Views

Mnangagwa's govt facing a major uprising

10 hrs ago | 10882 Views

Mnangagwa govt attack on 'evil-minded Bishops' enrages Catholics

10 hrs ago | 3149 Views

Mugabe coup announcer attacks 'captured' AU

10 hrs ago | 6431 Views

Council director in $10m Zinara funds storm

10 hrs ago | 807 Views

APA tells Zimbabweans to wait for 2023

10 hrs ago | 888 Views

Anti-Zanu PF traditional leaders fired

10 hrs ago | 1965 Views

Zimbabwe divisions deepen as activists decry 'rampant abuses'

10 hrs ago | 490 Views

No budget for Khami sewage water purification, says BCC

10 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa must explain Chasi's exit

10 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Catholic Church is bigger than Zanu PF

10 hrs ago | 1697 Views

Is Sadc too conflicted to handle the Zimbabwe crisis?

10 hrs ago | 444 Views

Mnangagwa govt on looting spree

10 hrs ago | 1815 Views

Zimbabwean teacher killed in Botswana

10 hrs ago | 1575 Views

'Brace for more xenophobic attacks'

10 hrs ago | 1838 Views

Mthuli Ncube's permanent secretary flies family in private aircraft after beating Covid-19

10 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Cop arrested for inciting colleagues to revolt

10 hrs ago | 981 Views

Local doctor to lead Ekusileni transformation

10 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mnangagwa's Covid-19 restrictions legal, says High Court

10 hrs ago | 410 Views

Air Zimbabwe continue to rescue people from China

10 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zanu-PF official in land scam

10 hrs ago | 316 Views

2 more die of Covid-19

10 hrs ago | 606 Views

Pressure at quarantine centres eases

10 hrs ago | 274 Views

Peace, security top Sadc agenda

10 hrs ago | 224 Views

Jonathan Moyo's claims on Chasi dismissal rubbished

10 hrs ago | 562 Views

Mutsvangwa sparks outrage over tribal attack on 'evil' bishop

10 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Zimbabwe authorities must respect human rights

11 hrs ago | 211 Views

Missing man's remains found burning

11 hrs ago | 1216 Views

'Corrupt' police officers nabbed at roadblock

22 hrs ago | 4971 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days