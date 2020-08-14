Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF to flush out bigwigs linked to G40

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF says it will soon flush out party members, including bigwigs, allegedly working with the vanquished Generation 40 (G40), a faction that was associated with the late former President Robert Mugabe.The G40 faction fought tenaciously to block current President Emmerson Mnangagwa from succeeding Mugabe until his ouster through a popularly supported military coup in November 2017.Zanu-PF security secretary in the politburo Lovemore Matuke told the Daily News yesterday that the party would soon deal with party members, among them bigwigs, linked to the G40 elements."Yes, there are some people in the party who are working with G40. We are going to flush them out… As the party's security department we are on high alert."We will flush out the G40 culprits and this is not going to affect the party."They are trying to take advantage of the economy and the drought, which I can assure that the president is going to address soon."Sanctions are affecting us, the president is also dealing with corruption, and so people must wait…we are in the right direction."We should fight to resolve the challenges, not to fight for positions," Matuke said.The Zanu-PF party's security secretary recently revealed that they are carrying out investigations to find out members of their party who worked with the opposition during the thwarted July 31 protest.So far politburo Health secretary Cleveria Chizema has been suspended pending investigations after she was allegedly found with posters advocating for the protest.Mnangagwa has previously pointed to a plot to remove him from power involving some Zanu-PF MPs whom he alleged were working with the opposition to impeach him in Parliament.During Mugabe's last few years in power, Mnangagwa was pitted against the G40 faction that had coalesced around the nonagenarian's erratic wife, Grace.The vicious brawling took a nasty turn when Mnangagwa was allegedly poisoned by his rivals during one of Mugabe's highly-divisive youth interface rallies in Gwanda in 2017.Mnangagwa's fate was eventually sealed on November 6, 2017 when Mugabe fired him a few days after the then VP's allies had booed the irascible Grace during a tense rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo.However, tables were dramatically turned on Mugabe when the military rolled in their tanks on November 15 of that year and deposed the long-ruling leader from power which culminated into a number of alleged G40 kingpins fleeing into self-imposed exile.But despite Mnangagwa's ascendancy to power, some ambitious bigwigs in the former liberation movement continue to stand accused of plotting to unseat the Zanu-PF leader.This comes as political analysts have said a proposed new law which seeks to empower Mnangagwa to handpick his deputies could see him deciding who takes over after him, both as Zanu-PF's and the country's new leader.Parliament has just held public hearings across the country, ahead of Constitutional Amendment Number 2 Bill being debated in the august House - where it is expected to sail through as Zanu-PF enjoys a super majority.At the same time, critics say the Bill which seeks to introduce at least 27 amendments to the Constitution, including dropping the presidential election running mate clause is retrogressive.The running mate clause was supposed to become operational from the fast-approaching 2023 general elections, which Mnangagwa has already indicated he will participate in.The Bill also intends to amend the country's supreme law to give Mnangagwa the power to appoint the prosecutor-general, extend the terms of retiring judges, increase the women's quota in Parliament by 10 years, create a youth quota in the National Assembly, and appoint more non-constituency ministers, among other things.