Mnangagwa opens SADC meeting

President Mnangagwa has today officially opened a virtual Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation where he commended member States of the regional bloc for consistently demonstrating commitment to strengthen democracy, constitutionalism and rule of law.The Head of State is currently chairing the virtual meeting which is being attended by members of the Organ. Other members include Botswana leaderPresident Mokweetsi Eric Masisi and their Zambian counterpart Dr Edgar Lungu.Botswana is the incoming chair of the Organ while Zimbabwe will remain as a member as immediate past chair. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is also attending the meeting as Sadc facilitator to the Kingdom of Lesotho. Lesotho is being represented by its Prime Minister Dr Moeketsi Majoro.The meeting of the Organ is being held ahead of the Sadc summit to be attended by Heads of State for the bloc on Monday.