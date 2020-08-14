Mnangagwa fires Chasi as minister

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has relieved Advocate Fortune Chasi of his duties as Energy and Power Development Minister and replaced him with Muzarabani North legislator Soda Zhemu.Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, announced this in a statement released this afternoon.The departure of Advocate Chasi and arrival of Zhemu are with immediate effect.The Chief Secretary also announced the appointment of Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuka as Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement. He takes over from the late national hero Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri who died last month.