Chamisa's MDC wants Sadc to discuss Zimbabwe's worsening problems

by Staff reporter

THE MDC Alliance said yesterday it was hopeful that Sadc would discuss Zimbabwe's worsening problems at its forthcoming summit."What we cannot run away from is the fact that Zimbabwe is burning and Sadc as an institution and the member states, in their individual capacities, cannot continue to turn a blind eye to the deteriorating human rights situation and the economic meltdown we continue to experience every day."We are emboldened by the level of solidarity across political parties that the Zimbabwean people continue to get, especially from South Africa and Botswana."This is the level of brotherhood and Sisterhood that we expect from the region," MDC Allliance deputy secretary for international relations, Lovemore Chinoputsa, said."The time for passive fraternal relationships without looking each other in the eye is over. Sadc has to show its teeth for once. It's always a problem to wait until it's too late," he added.