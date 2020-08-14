TelOne threatens subscribers

News / National

by Staff reporter

"We have so far blacklisted 48,000 individuals and companies who did not heed our warning to settle their outstanding telephone bills. If you have not paid off your TelOne phone bill, avoid being blacklisted by making your payment to TelOne right away.



"No further warnings will be issued. If you are blacklisted, you will not be able to open a bank account, access loans, or get credit approved for clothing or furniture amongst many other inconveniences that come with a bad credit rating.





"Settle your bill immediately at any TelOne Service Centre or online through our TelPay facility. "

TelOne has sent out e-mails to its subscribers threatening them with being blacklisted.State-owned telecommunications concern is owed more than ZW$500 million by, among others, government entities and has adopted various measures, including litigation and blacklisting debtors to recover what it is owed.Below is the message sent to owing subscribers by TelOne.