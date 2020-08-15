DAPP lights up Rushinga District

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Development Aid from People to People Zimbabwe (DAPP) is playing a vital role in emancipating the disabled and marginalised community in Rushinga District.DAPP has made strides in making lives easier for the disabled living in a rural setup.Innocent Kufahakurambwi testified how his life positively developed," Irregardless that l am physically challenged DAPP educated means gave me right to education now l am doing my sustainable project of goat rearing.Speaking to Bulawayo24.com Social Development Officer Wilson Jongwe said," l appreciate the inclusion of DAPP in our society to counter marginalisation".In an interview with Bulawayo24.com Webster Chasi from the ministry of Primary and Secondary education remarked DAPP programs as life-changing to Rushinga district."Even a bedridden child has a right to education henceforth l salute the work being done by DAPP to cater for the disabled in terms of education, he said.DAPP is an organization supporting children and youth with disabilities to improve their quality of life and advocate for the removal of barriers which hinder their participation and inclusion in range of areas.