Gokwe security guards rob Mukuru in broad daylight

by Tarisai Mudahondo/ Simbarashe Sithole
15 Aug 2020 at 07:38hrs | Views
Two security guards Leon Kahoka (35) and Desbro Kudzurunga (23) robbed N. Richards Wholesalers Gokwe in broad daylight on the 11th of August.

The accused persons robbed money which was meant to be delivered to First Capital Bank where it is kept on pending delivery to various Mukuru mobile money transfer.

Bulawayo24.com sources indicated that the accused persons were sent to deliver USD37 000 and ZAR250 000 but they only handed over USD20 000 and ZAR 40 000 to Mukuru.com employee Tinotenda Nyatsambo.

After handover the accused where nowhere to be seen, their phones not reachable and to only found the vehicle they were using parked behind  Gokwe hotel.

The two are employees of Safeguard Security Company which contracted by Mukuru.Com Company.

Source - Byo24News

