CABS manager jailed for fraud

by Simbarashe Sithole

CABS Bindura branch acting manager Admire Fore was sentenced to 10 months in jail on Tuesday by Bindura magistrate Ethel Chichera for defrauding a client of his US$710.The 36 year convict will however spend 240 hours of community service at Kandeya clinic in Mount Darwin after the magistrate conditionally suspended the sentence.Prosecutor Samson Chamunorwa told the court that on April 12 the complanaint Crispen Kambunga (55) deposited US$2600 in his nostrol account.Fore hatched a plan to defraud $710 from Kambunga's account.In pursuit of his plan on July 25 Fore asked CABS cleaner Tracy Mugwangwavari to take a bank statement from a printer with the complainant's particulars and hand it over to Fore.The cleaner complied and was further tasked to fill in a withdrawal slip using Kambunga's particulars.After completing the withdrawal slip Fore gave it to one bank teller purporting to be friend with the complainant.The teller processed the withdrawal and kept the money in his drawer intending to hand it over to the convict.After knocking down duty the convict asked for the money and the teller told him he had forgotten it in the drawer.Fore entered back in the bank while being captured on the closed -circuit television (CCTV).Kambunga discovered that his money had been withdrawn and filed a police report.Upon hearing that a police report had been filed Fore deposited back the money he had stolen on August 6 leading to his arrest.