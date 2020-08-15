MDC official succumbs to injuries

News / National

by Tafanana Kwedu

MDC-T Gutu Central District Assembly Chairperson, Crispa Musoni died last week following an assault by MDC-Alliance President, Nelson Chamisa's aides.Musona (78), who succumbed to the 2018 injuries, was buried, this Sunday 9 August at his farm in Nyazvidzi, Gutu.A Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) founding member, Musoni, was a member of the MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe at the time of his death.A member of the MDC-T told the Harare Post that Musona died a sad man."Musona did not die a happy man after sustaining internal injuries and stress following an assault by Chamisa's security aides."The assault took place during Chamisa's visit to Gutu ahead of the 2018 plebiscite when Musona sought audience with Chamisa over contesting the Gutu Central seat," the source said.The source said his aspirations were frustrated by Chamisa who imposed Enerst Mandigo who lost the seat to Cde Winston Chitando, of ZANU PF.After the 2018 elections, Musoni took a sabbatical from politics until after the 31 March Supreme Court ruling, which nullified Chamisa's leadership in the party.Dzikamai Mavhaire, MDC-A National Executive Member; Moses Mavhaire, MDC A Member; Ransome Makamure, former Gutu East Constituency legislator; Collin Maboke, MDC-A Masvingo City Mayor and Tendeukai Matara, MDC-A Masvingo Provincial Secretary for Energy, attended Musoni's funeral.Meanwhile observers noted that MDC-A members in Masvingo Province vainly used Musoni's burial to assert their dominance in the district.The assault of Musoni and his subsequent death rubber stamps the narrative that MDC-Alliance is a violent party.