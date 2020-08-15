Thokozani Khupe fires Tinashe Kambarami

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC-T President Thokozani Khupe has fired former Deputy Mayor Tinashe Kambarami and 4 other Bulawayo Councilors who are not supporting the current leadership of MDC-TFind below a press statement of the party:Every member shall have the duty:To accept and conform to the Constitution, policies, principles, rules and regulations of the Party;To conduct oneself in a manner which is not prejudicial to the interests of the Panty and in particular, to adhere to the Code of Conduct of the Party,To observe discipline, not engage in any forms of violence, to behave honestly and carry out loyal decisions of the Party,3.10 Membership Termination and ExpulsionMembership of the Panty shall be terminated if:A member of the Party joins of supports a political party other than MDCTermination of membership in these circumstances shall be automatic:Councilors1. Enerst Rwafa Moyo Ward 202 Tinashe Kambarami: Wand 33. Concilia Mlalazi: Ward 184. Tinevimbo Muposa: Ward 215. Norman Hlabano - Wand 26