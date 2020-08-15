News / National
Thokozani Khupe fires Tinashe Kambarami
15 Aug 2020 at 09:30hrs | Views
MDC-T President Thokozani Khupe has fired former Deputy Mayor Tinashe Kambarami and 4 other Bulawayo Councilors who are not supporting the current leadership of MDC-T
Find below a press statement of the party:
Every member shall have the duty:
To accept and conform to the Constitution, policies, principles, rules and regulations of the Party;
To conduct oneself in a manner which is not prejudicial to the interests of the Panty and in particular, to adhere to the Code of Conduct of the Party,
To observe discipline, not engage in any forms of violence, to behave honestly and carry out loyal decisions of the Party,
3.10 Membership Termination and Expulsion
Membership of the Panty shall be terminated if:
A member of the Party joins of supports a political party other than MDC
Termination of membership in these circumstances shall be automatic:
Councilors
1. Enerst Rwafa Moyo Ward 20
2 Tinashe Kambarami: Wand 3
3. Concilia Mlalazi: Ward 18
4. Tinevimbo Muposa: Ward 21
5. Norman Hlabano - Wand 26
Source - Byo24News