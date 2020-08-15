Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Thokozani Khupe fires Tinashe Kambarami

by Mandla Ndlovu
15 Aug 2020 at 09:30hrs | Views
MDC-T President Thokozani Khupe has fired former Deputy Mayor Tinashe Kambarami and 4 other Bulawayo Councilors who are not supporting the current leadership of MDC-T

Find below a press statement of the party:

Every member shall have the duty:

To accept and conform to the Constitution, policies, principles, rules and regulations of the Party;

To conduct oneself in a manner which is not prejudicial to the interests of the Panty and in particular, to adhere to the Code of Conduct of the Party,

To observe discipline, not engage in any forms of violence, to behave honestly and carry out loyal decisions of the Party,

3.10 Membership Termination and Expulsion

Membership of the Panty shall be terminated if:

A member of the Party joins of supports a political party other than MDC

Termination of membership in these circumstances shall be automatic:

Councilors
1. Enerst Rwafa Moyo Ward 20
2 Tinashe Kambarami: Wand 3
3. Concilia Mlalazi: Ward 18
4. Tinevimbo Muposa: Ward 21
5. Norman Hlabano - Wand 26



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZANU PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 1274 Views

ZCTU endorses Catholic Bishops' letter

4 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Lawyers representing police officers who abused Cowdray Park women fear for their lives

5 hrs ago | 2342 Views

FULL TEXT: South Africa's new lockdown regulations

6 hrs ago | 2756 Views

WATCH: 'Makandiwa and his spiritual son killed a Chinese boy'

6 hrs ago | 5600 Views

Jonathan Moyo threatens to expose Mthuli Ncube's ministry

8 hrs ago | 6113 Views

Zimbabwe men can be jailed for failing to assist police in arresting suspects

9 hrs ago | 3392 Views

Mnangagwa carries a spy in his back pocket

9 hrs ago | 10094 Views

A comprehensive language policy will solve the street naming conundrum in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 628 Views

Biti invited sanctions to be imposed on Kuda Tagwirei

9 hrs ago | 4003 Views

Why I Don't Support #FreeHopewell

9 hrs ago | 3294 Views

Open letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

10 hrs ago | 2842 Views

Bad apples and forces

10 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Biti tells Zimbabweans to brace for bloodbath

11 hrs ago | 3658 Views

Mnangagwa's govt facing a major uprising

11 hrs ago | 11599 Views

Mnangagwa govt attack on 'evil-minded Bishops' enrages Catholics

11 hrs ago | 3214 Views

Mugabe coup announcer attacks 'captured' AU

11 hrs ago | 6860 Views

Council director in $10m Zinara funds storm

11 hrs ago | 819 Views

APA tells Zimbabweans to wait for 2023

11 hrs ago | 911 Views

Anti-Zanu PF traditional leaders fired

11 hrs ago | 2002 Views

Zimbabwe divisions deepen as activists decry 'rampant abuses'

11 hrs ago | 509 Views

No budget for Khami sewage water purification, says BCC

11 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa must explain Chasi's exit

11 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Catholic Church is bigger than Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Is Sadc too conflicted to handle the Zimbabwe crisis?

11 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mnangagwa govt on looting spree

11 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Zimbabwean teacher killed in Botswana

11 hrs ago | 1632 Views

'Brace for more xenophobic attacks'

11 hrs ago | 1897 Views

Mthuli Ncube's permanent secretary flies family in private aircraft after beating Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 2342 Views

Cop arrested for inciting colleagues to revolt

11 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Local doctor to lead Ekusileni transformation

11 hrs ago | 568 Views

Mnangagwa's Covid-19 restrictions legal, says High Court

11 hrs ago | 423 Views

Air Zimbabwe continue to rescue people from China

11 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zanu-PF official in land scam

11 hrs ago | 326 Views

2 more die of Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 628 Views

Pressure at quarantine centres eases

11 hrs ago | 286 Views

Peace, security top Sadc agenda

11 hrs ago | 229 Views

Jonathan Moyo's claims on Chasi dismissal rubbished

11 hrs ago | 576 Views

Mutsvangwa sparks outrage over tribal attack on 'evil' bishop

11 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Zimbabwe authorities must respect human rights

11 hrs ago | 215 Views

Missing man's remains found burning

11 hrs ago | 1239 Views

'Corrupt' police officers nabbed at roadblock

22 hrs ago | 4988 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days