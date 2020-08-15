'ZACC is dealing with subsidised maize meal reports'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission is in the process of completing recommendations on the subsidised mealie meal program. The program has been abused by some to enrich themselves at the expense of the vulnerable communities.In a telephonic interview, ZACC Spokesperson John Makamure said ZACC under section 255 of the Constitution was compiling recommendations to be forwarded to the government on the subsidised mealie meal program.Makamure said ZACC had 8 key functions which included but were not limited to arrest and prosecution on corruption issues.Brainman Investments is the latest entity to be fingered in the abuse of the subsidised roller meal scheme. An anonymous letter to ZACC circulated on social media urging ZACC to investigate Brainman Investments.Speaking on the Brainman Investments subsidised mealie meal corruption allegations, Makamure said ZACC investigates all matters brought to its attention.Commenting on the Brainman Investments mealie meal issue Bulawayo First Activist Sindiso Mazibisa said the issue of DCK mealie meal should be taken seriously and ZACC should get to the bottom of it because people are suffering while others are profiteering from the people's misery.Mazibisa went on to state that it doesn't help the situation that a Spokesperson of the company came out and claimed that the company had given mealie meal to 3000 Bulawayo residents when residents on the ground had not seen the mealie meal.