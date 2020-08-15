Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases hits 5 072

by Staff reporter
15 Aug 2020 at 16:56hrs | Views
ZIMBABWE'S Covid-19 cases have reached 5 072 after 82 new cases were recorded Friday.

In its daily Covid-19 update, the Health Ministry said all the 82 new cases recorded were due to local transmissions.

However, the death toll remained at 128.

The ministry said 71 people had recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 1 998.

"As at 14 August 2020, Zimbabwe had 5 072 confirmed cases, including 1 998 recoveries and 128 deaths," the daily update reported.


Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZANU PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi genocide

1 hr ago | 741 Views

ZCTU endorses Catholic Bishops' letter

3 hrs ago | 1771 Views

Lawyers representing police officers who abused Cowdray Park women fear for their lives

4 hrs ago | 2051 Views

FULL TEXT: South Africa's new lockdown regulations

5 hrs ago | 2405 Views

WATCH: 'Makandiwa and his spiritual son killed a Chinese boy'

5 hrs ago | 5028 Views

Jonathan Moyo threatens to expose Mthuli Ncube's ministry

7 hrs ago | 5644 Views

Zimbabwe men can be jailed for failing to assist police in arresting suspects

8 hrs ago | 3182 Views

Mnangagwa carries a spy in his back pocket

8 hrs ago | 9401 Views

A comprehensive language policy will solve the street naming conundrum in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 612 Views

Biti invited sanctions to be imposed on Kuda Tagwirei

9 hrs ago | 3809 Views

Why I Don't Support #FreeHopewell

9 hrs ago | 3174 Views

Open letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

9 hrs ago | 2784 Views

Bad apples and forces

9 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Biti tells Zimbabweans to brace for bloodbath

10 hrs ago | 3540 Views

Mnangagwa's govt facing a major uprising

10 hrs ago | 10862 Views

Mnangagwa govt attack on 'evil-minded Bishops' enrages Catholics

10 hrs ago | 3147 Views

Mugabe coup announcer attacks 'captured' AU

10 hrs ago | 6426 Views

Council director in $10m Zinara funds storm

10 hrs ago | 807 Views

APA tells Zimbabweans to wait for 2023

10 hrs ago | 888 Views

Anti-Zanu PF traditional leaders fired

10 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Zimbabwe divisions deepen as activists decry 'rampant abuses'

10 hrs ago | 490 Views

No budget for Khami sewage water purification, says BCC

10 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa must explain Chasi's exit

10 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Catholic Church is bigger than Zanu PF

10 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Is Sadc too conflicted to handle the Zimbabwe crisis?

10 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mnangagwa govt on looting spree

10 hrs ago | 1814 Views

Zimbabwean teacher killed in Botswana

10 hrs ago | 1574 Views

'Brace for more xenophobic attacks'

10 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Mthuli Ncube's permanent secretary flies family in private aircraft after beating Covid-19

10 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Cop arrested for inciting colleagues to revolt

10 hrs ago | 979 Views

Local doctor to lead Ekusileni transformation

10 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mnangagwa's Covid-19 restrictions legal, says High Court

10 hrs ago | 409 Views

Air Zimbabwe continue to rescue people from China

10 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zanu-PF official in land scam

10 hrs ago | 315 Views

2 more die of Covid-19

10 hrs ago | 605 Views

Pressure at quarantine centres eases

10 hrs ago | 273 Views

Peace, security top Sadc agenda

10 hrs ago | 224 Views

Jonathan Moyo's claims on Chasi dismissal rubbished

10 hrs ago | 562 Views

Mutsvangwa sparks outrage over tribal attack on 'evil' bishop

10 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Zimbabwe authorities must respect human rights

10 hrs ago | 211 Views

Missing man's remains found burning

11 hrs ago | 1216 Views

'Corrupt' police officers nabbed at roadblock

21 hrs ago | 4969 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days