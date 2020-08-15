Zimbabwe's Covid-19 cases hits 5 072

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE'S Covid-19 cases have reached 5 072 after 82 new cases were recorded Friday.In its daily Covid-19 update, the Health Ministry said all the 82 new cases recorded were due to local transmissions.However, the death toll remained at 128.The ministry said 71 people had recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 1 998."As at 14 August 2020, Zimbabwe had 5 072 confirmed cases, including 1 998 recoveries and 128 deaths," the daily update reported.