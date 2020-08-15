Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo CBD Covid-19 hotspot

by Staff reporter
15 Aug 2020 at 16:56hrs | Views
BULAWAYO'S city centre has been named among the city's Covid-19 hotspots as the city looks for alternative isolation centres to accommodate those who cannot self-isolate at home. Council on Wednesday released a graphic illustration of areas with the most Covid-19 cases as of Monday.

The map shows that Cowdray Park suburb continues to top the list of confirmed cases followed by Pumula suburbs with the CBD coming third out of 25. The three had each more than 100 Covid-19 positive patients on Monday while Nkulumane had the fourth highest cases with 74 confirmed incidents.

In the past graphs, the CBD was not listed among the Covid-19 hotspots in the city with Mpilo Central Hospital and United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) being dropped from the list. Bulawayo Health Services director Dr Edwin Sibanda said providing graphic illustrations seeks to show the extent of mutating Covid-19 cases in the city.

"What we want to show is where we are having active cases. And you may want to appreciate that while UBH and Mpilo Central Hospital might had Covid-19 cases, those members of staff reside somewhere else. Some of those members of staff are now classified under the group of people who have been mentioned under Cowdray Park," said Dr Sibanda.

"The CBD is coming as there are a lot of people who reside in the city centre because we are using the addresses that the people are giving us, not the site where they tested for Covid-19."

He said the increase of Covid-19 in communities has exposed self-isolation challenges in the city as some people do not meet the conditions for isolating at home. Isolating at home entails being able to stay at home without contacting those one resides with as they also could be infected through interaction with a Covid-19 confirmed person.

"At the moment we have a challenge with Elangeni Training Centre (isolation centre) which is undergoing renovations. As a result, we could not remove people from their places of residence for isolation purposes. But we think this (renovations) would be through in two or three days. We are also working on getting a second isolation facility," he said.

"At Elangeni they were fixing water related issues such as booster pumps, getting water to the upper floors of the building and even some geysers and this should be done in a few days and people can reoccupy Elangeni Training Centre. We are looking at the alternatives isolation facilities as some people cannot definitely isolate at home, especially those in high residential areas and in flats in the CBD." Health expert and former Mpilo Central Hospital clinical director Dr Wedu Ndebele said the map shows that there is widespread Covid-19 in communities.

"Basically, what this means is that Covid-19 is now everywhere and people must observe lockdown guidelines irrespective of where they stay. If you are staying in the suburbs stay there, if you are staying in the CBD stay within your house and don't go to places unnecessarily unless you are an essential worker or going to work," said Dr Ndebele.

Cowdray Park, Ward 28 councillor Kidwell Mujuru said while the suburb has the epicentre of Covid-19 in the city, the behaviour from residents was most worrying.

"They do not seem to understand the threat this virus is posing to us. People are not adhering to lockdown regulations. We have a lot of people setting stalls at Terminus among other areas. We have tried to conduct campaigns to educate them, we are putting informative posters across the suburb to sensitise them of the threat posed by the disease but not all of them seem to understand. I think more police officers should be deployed to enforce lockdown regulations," said Cllr Mujuru.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZANU PF eager to repeat Gukurahundi genocide

1 hr ago | 739 Views

ZCTU endorses Catholic Bishops' letter

3 hrs ago | 1771 Views

Lawyers representing police officers who abused Cowdray Park women fear for their lives

4 hrs ago | 2051 Views

FULL TEXT: South Africa's new lockdown regulations

5 hrs ago | 2405 Views

WATCH: 'Makandiwa and his spiritual son killed a Chinese boy'

5 hrs ago | 5028 Views

Jonathan Moyo threatens to expose Mthuli Ncube's ministry

7 hrs ago | 5644 Views

Zimbabwe men can be jailed for failing to assist police in arresting suspects

8 hrs ago | 3182 Views

Mnangagwa carries a spy in his back pocket

8 hrs ago | 9400 Views

A comprehensive language policy will solve the street naming conundrum in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 612 Views

Biti invited sanctions to be imposed on Kuda Tagwirei

9 hrs ago | 3809 Views

Why I Don't Support #FreeHopewell

9 hrs ago | 3174 Views

Open letter to Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

9 hrs ago | 2783 Views

Bad apples and forces

9 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Biti tells Zimbabweans to brace for bloodbath

10 hrs ago | 3540 Views

Mnangagwa's govt facing a major uprising

10 hrs ago | 10860 Views

Mnangagwa govt attack on 'evil-minded Bishops' enrages Catholics

10 hrs ago | 3147 Views

Mugabe coup announcer attacks 'captured' AU

10 hrs ago | 6426 Views

Council director in $10m Zinara funds storm

10 hrs ago | 807 Views

APA tells Zimbabweans to wait for 2023

10 hrs ago | 888 Views

Anti-Zanu PF traditional leaders fired

10 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Zimbabwe divisions deepen as activists decry 'rampant abuses'

10 hrs ago | 490 Views

No budget for Khami sewage water purification, says BCC

10 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa must explain Chasi's exit

10 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Catholic Church is bigger than Zanu PF

10 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Is Sadc too conflicted to handle the Zimbabwe crisis?

10 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mnangagwa govt on looting spree

10 hrs ago | 1814 Views

Zimbabwean teacher killed in Botswana

10 hrs ago | 1574 Views

'Brace for more xenophobic attacks'

10 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Mthuli Ncube's permanent secretary flies family in private aircraft after beating Covid-19

10 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Cop arrested for inciting colleagues to revolt

10 hrs ago | 978 Views

Local doctor to lead Ekusileni transformation

10 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mnangagwa's Covid-19 restrictions legal, says High Court

10 hrs ago | 409 Views

Air Zimbabwe continue to rescue people from China

10 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zanu-PF official in land scam

10 hrs ago | 315 Views

2 more die of Covid-19

10 hrs ago | 605 Views

Pressure at quarantine centres eases

10 hrs ago | 273 Views

Peace, security top Sadc agenda

10 hrs ago | 224 Views

Jonathan Moyo's claims on Chasi dismissal rubbished

10 hrs ago | 562 Views

Mutsvangwa sparks outrage over tribal attack on 'evil' bishop

10 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Zimbabwe authorities must respect human rights

10 hrs ago | 211 Views

Missing man's remains found burning

11 hrs ago | 1216 Views

'Corrupt' police officers nabbed at roadblock

21 hrs ago | 4968 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days